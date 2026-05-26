Keypoints

China has exported a record 68 gigawatts of solar capacity in March 2026, marking a 49% increase from its previous August 2025 record.

Statistical analyses by U.K. energy think tank Ember revealed that 50 countries set all-time records for Chinese solar imports during the month.

Regional trade data showed exports to Africa rose by 176%, with Nigeria’s demand surging by 519% to reach a total of 1.2 GW.

Market analysts attributed the export surge to rising fossil fuel prices and the termination of Chinese tax rebates for clean technology.

Continental capacity tracking notes that Africa hosts around 60% of the world’s best solar potential, driving rapid local energy expansions.

Main Story

China exported a record volume of solar components in March 2026, comprising photovoltaic panels, cells and wafers, according to data from the Chinese customs authority analyzed by U.K.-based energy think tank Ember.

The 68 gigawatts in solar capacity was a 49% increase from the previous export record, set in August 2025. The solar exports of 68 GW were double the amount exported the previous month, and equivalent to Spain’s entire solar energy capacity. In March 2026, 50 countries set all-time records for Chinese solar imports.

To evaluate intermediate regional demand spikes, African nations positioned themselves as massive buyers of renewable hardware ahead of impending policy changes in Beijing.

African nations were among the countries whose demand for solar components surged. Nigeria’s demand in March 2026 was 519% higher than in February 2026, a total of 1.2 GW.

Ethiopia imported 1.1 GW, up 391% from February. Several African nations have been rapidly expanding their solar energy capacity over recent years, as the continent hosts around 60% of the world’s best solar potential.

Furthermore, Asian manufacturing networks simultaneously absorbed unprecedented volumes of green energy infrastructure to buffer against international fossil fuel market shocks.

Asian nations also increased their imports of Chinese solar components. These include India, which purchased a record 6.6 GW in March. On a continental scale, exports to Africa rose by 176% while exports to Asia doubled, allowing purchasing nations to build up their own domestic assembly and manufacturing capabilities to address surging global demand.

The Issues

Mitigating a 9% cost hike on Chinese solar panels caused by the termination of domestic clean technology tax rebates on April 1.

Managing energy market volatility and fossil fuel price spikes triggered by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Scaling local grid connectivity to absorb huge gigawatt inflows of imported cells, wafers, and photovoltaic panels.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the massive scale of the maritime trade movement, Euan Graham, senior analyst at Ember, told Climate Home News: “The volumes exported are absolutely gigantic,”

Tracking the legislative and structural variables influencing the buying frenzy, Graham added: “We will see over the coming months how much of that was linked to the tax rebate and how much of that is additional demand.”

Explaining how global consumer behavior is adapting to current market logistics, Graham noted in a statement: “Countries are importing solar panels at record levels and building up their own domestic assembly and manufacturing capabilities to address surging global demand,”

Reassuring stakeholders that rising production costs will not halt the continental rollout of green infrastructure, Basil Abia, co-founder of Nigerian energy research company Truva Intelligence, told the Associated Press that with China ending its tax rebates, prices are expected to rise, but this will “not reverse Africa’s clean energy transition,”

Continental energy profiles recorded that “The Central African Republic already generates more than a third of its energy from solar power. Another 13 countries, including Chad, Somalia and Malawi, generate more than 10% of their electricity from solar.”

What’s Next

Energy analysts will monitor global import data over the coming months to determine what percentage of the March spike was driven by long-term additional demand versus short-term tax evasion strategies.

African energy firms will adjust procurement budgets to accommodate the 9% cost hike on panels following the April 1 subsidy termination.

Domestic factories in India and other importing nations will ramp up internal assembly operations using the massive influx of wafers and cells.

Bottom Line

Driven by fossil fuel spikes from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and a rush to beat an April 1 tax rebate deadline that raised panel costs by 9%, China exported a record 68 GW of solar capacity in March 2026—doubling its previous month’s output and driving a 519% demand surge in Nigeria alone.