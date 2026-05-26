African countries demand stronger unity and trade integration at Africa Day celebration

Keypoints

Regional leaders and foreign envoys have used the annual Africa Day celebration to call for stronger continental unity and trade integration.

Diplomatic gatherings took place on Monday night in Abuja under a dedicated trade and cultural diplomacy theme.

International delegates urged all 55 African nations to prioritize the African Continental Free Trade Area implementation to secure economic sovereignty.

High-level ministers highlighted how water insecurity and poor sanitation continue to place a disproportionate burden on women and children.

Cultural exhibitions featured traditional cuisine, indigenous drinks, and flag processions presented by various participating countries.

Main Story

African countries have called for stronger unity, trade integration, cultural diplomacy, solidarity and inclusive development across the continent amid Africa’s current security and economic challenges.

The continent’s leaders and envoys made the appeal during the 2026 Africa Day celebration recentlly in Abuja, themed: “Advancing Africa’s Integration: The Role of Trade and Cultural Diplomacy”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Africa Day is observed annually on May 25 to honour the continent’s liberation from colonial rule and promote African unity, cultural diversity and future progress.

The envoys stressed the need for stronger cooperation among Africa’s 55 countries to advance peaceful coexistence, economic integration and sustainable development in Africa.

To evaluate intermediate structural reforms, trade diplomats urged member states to utilize existing continental trade treaties to shield domestic markets from exogenous economic shocks. Burundi’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Edouard Nduwimana, said Africa must continue to prioritise unity, solidarity and inclusive development in spite of the prevailing security and economic challenges on the continent.

He explained that strengthening the African Continental Free Trade Area’s (AfCFTA) implementation is necessary to boost intra-African trade, create opportunities for youths, and consolidate the continent’s economic sovereignty.

Furthermore, foreign affairs ministries connected the drive for regional integration directly to resolving deep-seated infrastructure deficits and climate vulnerabilities.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, noted that Africa Day was a reminder of the continent’s shared history, struggles and aspirations for unity and prosperity.

She called for deliberate investment in resilient infrastructure, stronger regional cooperation on shared water resources and policies that guarantee equitable access to water and sanitation services, stating that the federal government remains committed to supporting regional cooperation.

The Issues

Accelerating the physical and regulatory implementation of the AfCFTA across all 55 diverse member nations.

Addressing severe climate vulnerabilities, economic inequality, and regional insecurity through collective continental action.

Securing deliberate capital investments to build resilient water infrastructure and dignified sanitation facilities for vulnerable populations.

What’s Being Said

Pointing to the continent’s growing institutional representation on the global stage, Burundi’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Edouard Nduwimana, stated that “Africa’s growing relevance in global governance, including its inclusion in the G20, reflected the continent’s increasing influence in international affairs.”

Demanding an equitable structural shift in global multilateral decision-making, he maintained: “Africa is not asking for charity. It is asking for fairness, justice and a legitimate place in the decision-making mechanisms that shape the future of the world,”

Explaining the strategic utility of unity in overcoming systemic geopolitical disadvantages, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, declared: “Unity remains our most powerful tool in addressing insecurity, economic inequality, climate vulnerability and persistent injustices of the global order,”

Detailing the specific domestic demographics most affected by ongoing basic utility deficits, the minister highlighted “the disproportionate burden faced by women and children due to poor access to clean water and sanitation facilities across parts of the continent.”

Expanding on this infrastructural gender gap, the text noted: “According to her, women and children remain the most affected by water insecurity, often facing challenges in accessing safe water and dignified sanitation facilities.”

Reaffirming the alignment of the host nation’s domestic policy with continental growth goals, Odumegwu-Ojukwu added “that the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, remained committed to policies that promote sustainable development, regional cooperation and Africa’s economic transformation.”

What’s Next

Diplomatic missions across the 55 nations will advance multilateral talks to harmonize customs regulations under the AfCFTA framework.

Infrastructure committees within the African Union will review regional project proposals to expand shared water resource investments.

Trade attachés from the participating embassies will compile reports on the nutritional and commercial potential of the locally prepared drinks showcased at the summit.

Bottom Line

Celebrating Africa Day under an integration and trade theme, continental leaders and envoys in Abuja have called for the accelerated implementation of the AfCFTA to secure economic sovereignty, while demanding global fairness and urgent sub-national infrastructure investments to tackle water insecurity impacting women and children.