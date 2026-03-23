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Monday, March 23, 2026
Home Sectors SPORTS Week 38 Pool Result for Sat 21, Mar 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 38 Pool Result for Sat 21, Mar 2026, UK 2025/2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Week 38 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 38 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 38 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 38 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 38; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 21-March-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalMan City0-:-00-:-2Away
2Aston VillaWest Ham1-:-02-:-0Home
3BrightonLiverpool1-:-12-:-1Home
4EvertonChelsea1-:-03-:-0Home
5FulhamBurnley0-:-03-:-1Home
6Leeds Utd.Brentford0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
7NewcastleSunderland1-:-01-:-2Away
8TottenhamNott’m For.0-:-10-:-3Away
9BlackburnMiddlesbro0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
10Bristol C.West Brom0-:-10-:-1Away
11CharltonNorwich0-:-10-:-1Away
12DerbyBirmingham1-:-01-:-0Home
13HullSheff Wed.2-:-13-:-1Home
14IpswichMillwall1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
15Q.P.R.Portsmouth3-:-16-:-1Home
16Sheff Utd.Wrexham0-:-01-:-2Away
17SouthamptonOxford Utd.2-:-02-:-0Home
18SwanseaCoventry0-:-30-:-3Away
19WatfordLeicester0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
20A.WimbledonPeterboro1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
21BarnsleyDoncaster0-:-00-:-1Away
22Burton A.Bradford C.1-:-02-:-1Home
23CardiffBlackpool0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
24Leyton O.Wycombe1-:-02-:-0Home
25LincolnRotherham3-:-03-:-0Home
26LutonStockport1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
27MansfieldNorthampton1-:-04-:-1Home
28PlymouthHuddersfield0-:-13-:-1Home
29Port ValeBolton1-:-01-:-0Home
30StevenageReading0-:-01-:-0Home
31Wigan A.Exeter1-:-02-:-0Home
32AccringtonChesterfield0-:-00-:-1Away
33BromleyColchester0-:-01-:-0Home
34Cambridge U.Salford C.0-:-01-:-0Home
35FleetwoodCrawley0-:-01-:-0Home
36GillinghamBristol R.1-:-01-:-2Away
37GrimsbyBarrow2-:-05-:-0Home
38Milton K.D.Barnet1-:-11-:-3Away
39Notts Co.Cheltenham2-:-25-:-2Home
40OldhamHarrogate0-:-01-:-0Home
41ShrewsburyCrewe0-:-20-:-4Away
42TranmereSwindon0-:-00-:-1Away
43WalsallNewport Co.0-:-12-:-1Home
44Dundee Utd.Celtic0-:-02-:-0Home
45FalkirkSt Mirren1-:-11-:-2Away
46HeartsDundee0-:-01-:-0Home
47KilmarnockLivingston1-:-02-:-0Home
48MotherwellHibernian0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
49RangersAberdeen1-:-04-:-1Home
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