NIS raises alarm over fraudulent migration schemes and human trafficking networks

Keypoints

The Nigeria Immigration Service has raised an alarm regarding increasing cases of fraudulent migration schemes across the country.

Official warnings state that criminal groups are targeting vulnerable demographics with fake employment and education offers.

Regulatory guidelines clarified that traveling outside Nigeria without valid passports and visas remains strictly illegal.

Executive directives advised citizens to entirely avoid third-party agents facilitating unverified cross-border relocations.

Specialized communication teams launched multiple 24-hour contact center hotlines and whistleblower email channels for public reporting.

Main Story

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has raised alarm over the increasing cases of fraudulent migration schemes and irregular cross-border activities being carried out by criminal networks across the country.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Akinsola Akinlabi gave the caution in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

The NIS warned that the criminal groups were increasingly preying on vulnerable Nigerians, particularly young women and girls, with fake promises of employment, education and greener pastures abroad.

According to the service, many victims of such deceptive schemes eventually end up in forced labour, human trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

To evaluate intermediate preventive strategies, the NIS stressed that traveling out of Nigeria without a valid passport, visa and other required travel documents remained illegal and exposed individuals to grave dangers. He added that no legitimate travel arrangement bypasses official immigration procedures or authorised border posts.

The NIS also cautioned Nigerians against accepting unsolicited sponsorships, travel fares or offers of assistance to relocate abroad from unknown or unverified individuals, urging members of the public to verify all travel opportunities and recruitment offers through appropriate government channels before committing themselves.

Furthermore, border enforcement agencies have set up direct public oversight networks to track down human trafficking syndicates at the grassroots.

The service advised citizens to avoid dealing with agents or individuals promoting or facilitating irregular migration, calling on Nigerians to promptly report suspicious persons, activities and movements linked to fraudulent migration schemes to the nearest NIS formation or other relevant security agencies.

It also appealed to parents, guardians and community leaders to intensify efforts at educating young people on the dangers of irregular migration and trafficking in persons, while reaffirming its commitment to securing Nigeria’s borders and safeguarding citizens against exploitation.

The Issues

Countering highly sophisticated digital and physical recruitment networks that lure vulnerable youth with falsified overseas employment claims.

Policing expansive national boundaries to prevent irregular border-crossing attempts that bypass authorized immigration checkpoints.

Overcoming public reluctance to report illegal immigration handlers by deploying secure, anonymous whistleblowing infrastructure.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the specific digital and voice channels established for institutional verification, the service said: “For clarification and assistance, we advise members of the public to contact the Service through the verified social media platforms on X, Instagram and Facebook, all bearing the handle @nigimmigration.”

Detailing the open access networks provided for emergency citizens’ interventions, the statement added: “The public can also reach the Service through its 24-hour contact centre lines: 09121900655, 09121556359 and 09121477092, as well as WhatsApp numbers 0916087800 and 09117717772,”

Safety bulletins issued from the Abuja public relations desk re-emphasized that “unsolicited sponsorships, travel fares or offers of assistance to relocate abroad” should be treated with extreme caution by prospective travelers.

Media updates from the service command confirmed that enforcement wings “reaffirmed commitment to securing Nigeria’s borders and safeguarding citizens against exploitation, trafficking and other crimes associated with irregular migration.”

What’s Next

Intelligence officers across local NIS formations will monitor reported migration leads submitted through the new whistleblower email address.

Field agents at authorized border posts will step up documentation checks on outward-bound young passengers to intercept suspected trafficking victims.

Community outreach officers will distribute educational toolkits to local leaders to help families identify fraudulent relocation offers.

Bottom Line

Responding to a dangerous rise in human trafficking and forced labor syndicates targeting young women with fake overseas offers, the Nigeria Immigration Service has issued a nationwide alert from Abuja, deploying 24-hour telephone hotlines, WhatsApp channels, and a dedicated whistleblower email to disrupt irregular migration networks.