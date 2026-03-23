PwC : Global energy shock threatens to reshape Nigeria’s 2026 economic recovery

KEY POINTS

Brent Crude reached $102.83/bbl as of March 17, 2026, while the JKM gas benchmark surged to $19.28/mmBtu due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

The shock threatens to reverse an 11-month disinflation trend that saw Nigeria’s inflation drop to 15.06% in February 2026.

Higher prices offer a theoretical $20.2bn annual revenue premium, but actual gains are hampered by crude-backed debts and low production.

PwC warns that the 4.3% GDP growth projected in January faces significant reassessment as logistics and fuel costs surge.

MAIN STORY

PwC Nigeria reported in its latest macroeconomic briefing that the global energy market was experiencing significant shocks due to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The firm stated that Brent Crude had reached $102.83/bbl as of mid-March, a figure that sat well above Nigeria’s $64.85/bbl budget benchmark.

While the briefing acknowledged that this created a prospect for short-term excess revenue, it cautioned that the gross price premium estimated at roughly $55.5 million per day might not fully translate into fiscal gains for the federation.

The analysts further explained that Nigeria’s ability to capture this upside was being hindered by crude-backed and refinery-linked obligations, which reduced the pace at which higher prices fed into revenues.

Furthermore, the report noted that oil production in January had remained below the budget assumption of 1.84 million barrels per day. PwC observed that higher oil prices were already transmitting rapidly into the domestic economy through increased fuel, logistics, and transport costs.

The firm warned that this cost pass-through could reignite inflationary pressures, potentially reversing the country’s recent 11-month disinflation trend, where inflation had declined to 15.06% in February following recent reforms.

THE ISSUES

While Nigeria currently holds its strongest foreign reserves in 13 years at $50.45bn, the broader economy remains hyper-sensitive to external energy shocks. Businesses are now facing a severe dilemma as operating costs rise due to energy prices, yet consumer purchasing power is remains too fragile to absorb significant price hikes. Furthermore, the “unencumbered barrels” required to fund the 2026 budget are limited by recent production levels, which dropped to 1.48 million bpd in February—well below the 1.84 million bpd target. If the current geopolitical conflict persists, the macroeconomic stability achieved in 2025 could be eroded by a new wave of imported inflation and logistical volatility.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors are monitoring the late-March MPC meeting to see if the CBN will pause its rate-cutting cycle in response to the energy shock.

The government’s ability to hit the 1.84m bpd production target is now the single most important factor for fiscal survival.

Monitoring if the CBN uses its $50.45bn buffer to provide FX liquidity for refined product importers to prevent further pump price spikes.

Analysts are watching the March inflation data to see if the 11-month downward trend officially comes to an end.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria’s 2026 recovery is being tested by “Imported Volatility.” While the record foreign reserves provide a safety net, PwC makes it clear that sustainable growth will depend on whether the government can convert high oil prices into actual cash flow by fixing production bottlenecks before the inflation spike kills consumer demand.