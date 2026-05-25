Fernandes breaks Premier League assist record in united victory

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 25, 2026

Key Points

Bruno Fernandes set a new Premier League assist record with 21 assists this season

Manchester United defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 on Sunday

Fernandes surpassed Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s previous record of 20 assists

Main Story

Bruno Fernandes became the new Premier League single-season assist record holder after helping Manchester United secure a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Fernandes registered his 21st assist of the campaign when his corner kick was headed home by Patrick Dorgu in the 32nd minute at the Amex Stadium.

The Portuguese midfielder overtook former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and ex-Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who previously shared the record with 20 assists each during the 2002/03 and 2019/20 seasons respectively.

Fernandes had equalled the record in United’s previous fixture against Nottingham Forest before surpassing it on the final day of the campaign.

Additional goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Fernandes sealed the win as Manchester United ended their season on a positive note.

The midfielder also capped off the season with nine league goals, taking his total direct goal contributions to 30. His performances throughout the campaign earned him the Premier League Player of the Season award earlier this month.

What’s Being Said

“It was already special being in their company,” Fernandes said after the game.

“We are talking about two players that made the Premier League so great, and they were two of the greatest in the Premier League,” he added, referring to Henry and De Bruyne.

Football pundits have praised Fernandes for combining creativity, leadership, and consistency in what many consider the best season of his Manchester United career.

What’s Next

Manchester United are expected to begin preparations for the 2026/27 campaign in July

Fernandes is likely to play a central role in the club’s summer rebuilding plans

The Premier League is expected to officially confirm end-of-season award winners this week

The Bottom Line:

Fernandes’ record-breaking campaign underlines his importance to Manchester United’s resurgence. Breaking a long-standing assist record previously held by two Premier League greats further strengthens his status among the league’s elite playmakers.