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Home Sectors SPORTS Week 39 Pool Result for Sat 28, Mar 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 39 Pool Result for Sat 28, Mar 2026, UK 2025/2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
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Week 39 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 39 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 39 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 39 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 39; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 28-March-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BarnetCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
2BarrowBromley-:--:-Saturday
3Bristol R.Accrington-:--:-Saturday
4CheltenhamTranmereVoidPPPanel
5ChesterfieldGrimsbyVoidPPPanel
6ColchesterWalsall-:--:-Saturday
7CrawleyGillingham-:--:-Saturday
8CreweOldham-:--:-Saturday
9HarrogateNotts Co.-:--:-EKO
10Newport Co.Shrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
11Salford C.Milton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
12SwindonFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
13AirdrieDunfermlineVoidPPPanel
14MortonArbroath-:--:-EKO
15St J’StoneQueens Pk-:--:-EKO
16AlloaPeterhead-:--:-Saturday
17East FifeStenhsemuir-:--:-EKO
18HamiltonK. Hearts-:--:-Saturday
19MontroseC. Rangers-:--:-Saturday
20AnnanStranraer-:--:-Saturday
21DumbartonForfar-:--:-EKO
22ElginClyde-:--:-Saturday
23SpartansE. Kilbride-:--:-Saturday
24Stirling A.Edinburgh-:--:-Saturday
25BrackleyTamworth-:--:-Saturday
26BraintreeCarlisle-:--:-Saturday
27EastleighForest G.-:--:-Saturday
28GatesheadYeovil-:--:-Saturday
29HalifaxScunthorpe-:--:-Saturday
30MorecambeAldershot-:--:-Saturday
31Solihull M.Altrincham-:--:-Saturday
32Sutton Utd.Rochdale-:--:-Saturday
33TruroBoreham W.-:--:-Saturday
34YorkWoking-:--:-Saturday
35CurzonChester-:--:-Saturday
36FyldeDarlington-:--:-Saturday
37HerefordBuxton-:--:-Saturday
38Kings LynnSpennymoor-:--:-Saturday
39LeamingtonPeterboro S.-:--:-Saturday
40Oxford C.Kidderminster-:--:-Saturday
41ScarboroughChorley-:--:-Saturday
42SShieldsAlfreton-:--:-Saturday
43TelfordBedford-:--:-Saturday
44WorksopRadcliffe-:--:-Saturday
45CheshamTonbridge-:--:-Saturday
46ChippenhamChelmsford-:--:-Saturday
47EastbourneBath City-:--:-Saturday
48EbbsfleetSlough-:--:-Saturday
49FarnboroHornchurch-:--:-Saturday
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