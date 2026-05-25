Guardiola bids Manchester City farewell after trophy-laden decade

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 25, 2026

Key Points

Pep Guardiola confirmed his departure after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa

Guardiola won 20 trophies during his decade-long spell at Manchester City

The Spaniard said relationships and memories mattered more to him than silverware

Main Story

Pep Guardiola has officially bid farewell to Manchester City after overseeing his final game in charge during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard, who transformed City into one of Europe’s dominant football forces, reflected emotionally on his decade-long stay at the club during his post-match press conference. Guardiola said the memories and relationships he built during his time in Manchester outweighed the trophies he collected.

“The luggage of memories I put inside is more than any other,” Guardiola said.

“Without 20 trophies they would have sacked me before, but you are not at home and see the trophies and say, ‘Oh, how happy I am.’”

Guardiola added that the deep connection he shared with players, staff, and supporters would remain the defining part of his legacy at City.

“I don’t know how to explain the connection I had since day one for the city, but especially with the back-room staff and the players. I know we were connected,” he said.

The emotional farewell also saw Guardiola pay tribute to departing captain Bernardo Silva and defender John Stones, both of whom were visibly emotional after the final whistle.

“I don’t cry, but when I see Bernardo cry, I cry. It was such a special moment with Bernie,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola’s father, who is reportedly 95 years old, was present at the Etihad Stadium to witness the manager’s final game in charge.

The former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach was appointed Manchester City manager in February 2016. During his time at the club, he won six Premier League titles, multiple domestic cups, and delivered the club’s historic treble during the 2022–23 campaign, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

What’s Being Said

“The luggage of memories I put inside is more than any other,” said Guardiola after his final match as Manchester City manager.

“It was already emotional seeing Bernardo and John after the game because they gave everything for this club,” Guardiola added.

Football analysts across England have described Guardiola’s tenure as one of the most successful managerial eras in Premier League history, with many crediting him for redefining tactical football in English football.

What’s Next

Manchester City are expected to begin a managerial transition process ahead of the 2026/27 season

Guardiola is yet to officially confirm his next managerial destination

The club will now focus on rebuilding its squad following the departures of several senior players

The Bottom Line:

Guardiola leaves Manchester City as arguably the most successful manager in the club’s history. Beyond the trophies, his influence reshaped the club’s global identity and elevated standards across English football.