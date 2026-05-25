Arsenal crowned premier league champions after palace victory

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 25, 2026

Key Points

Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 to conclude their title-winning campaign

The Gunners secured their first Premier League title in 22 years

Arsenal will now turn attention to the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain

Main Story

Arsenal were officially crowned Premier League champions on Sunday after defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke secured Arsenal’s 26th league victory of the season and sealed celebrations for supporters after a historic campaign under manager Mikel Arteta.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for Crystal Palace, but the hosts were unable to deny Arsenal a memorable title-clinching victory.

Arsenal had already been confirmed champions earlier in the week after defending champions Manchester City failed to defeat AFC Bournemouth, leaving City four points behind heading into the final round of fixtures.

The title marks Arsenal’s 14th English league crown and their first since the historic 2003/04 “Invincibles” season, when the club completed the campaign unbeaten under former manager Arsène Wenger.

Arteta’s side have been widely praised for blending attacking football with defensive discipline throughout the season, with several young players emerging as key contributors during the title race.

What’s Being Said

“This is a special moment for the club, the players, and the supporters who have waited many years for this,” Arteta said following the title celebrations.

Football analysts have described Arsenal’s title triumph as the culmination of a long-term rebuilding process under Arteta after several seasons of inconsistency.

Supporters at Selhurst Park celebrated long after the final whistle as players lifted the Premier League trophy in front of travelling fans.

What’s Next

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest

The club is expected to strengthen its squad during the summer transfer window

Premier League clubs will begin preparations for the 2026/27 season in the coming weeks

The Bottom Line:

Arsenal’s title victory represents the club’s return to the summit of English football after more than two decades. With a Champions League final still ahead, Arteta’s side now have an opportunity to transform a successful season into a historic one.