Monday, February 23, 2026
Week 35 Pool Result For Sat 28, Feb 2026, UK 2025/2026

Boluwatife Oshadiya
Week 35 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 35 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 35 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 35 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 35; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 28-February-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalChelsea-:--:-Sunday
2BournemouthSunderland-:--:-EKO
3BrightonNott’m For.-:--:-Sunday
4BurnleyBrentford-:--:-Saturday
5FulhamTottenham-:--:-Sunday
6Leeds Utd.Man City-:--:-LKO
7LiverpoolWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
8Man UnitedCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
9NewcastleEverton-:--:-Saturday
10CharltonWrexham-:--:-Saturday
11CoventryStoke-:--:-Saturday
12DerbyBlackburn-:--:-EKO
13IpswichSwansea-:--:-Saturday
14LeicesterNorwich-:--:-EKO
15Oxford Utd.West Brom-:--:-Saturday
16PortsmouthHull-:--:-EKO
17PrestonMillwall-:--:-Saturday
18Q.P.R.Sheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
19Sheff Wed.Southampton-:--:-Saturday
20DoncasterCardiff-:--:-Saturday
21ExeterBolton-:--:-Saturday
22Leyton O.Barnsley-:--:-EKO
23LincolnBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
24MansfieldA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
25NorthamptonPeterboro-:--:-EKO
26Port ValeLuton-:--:-Saturday
27ReadingBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
28RotherhamPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
29StevenageStockport-:--:-Saturday
30Wigan A.Huddersfield-:--:-Saturday
31WycombeBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
32BarnetChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
33BarrowGillingham-:--:-Saturday
34BromleyAccrington-:--:-Saturday
35Cambridge U.Milton K.D.-:--:-EKO
36ColchesterSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
37CreweTranmere-:--:-Saturday
38FleetwoodNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
39Notts Co.Grimsby-:--:-Saturday
40OldhamCrawley-:--:-Saturday
41ShrewsburyWalsall-:--:-EKO
42SwindonBristol R.-:--:-EKO
43DundeeHibernian-:--:-Saturday
44FalkirkKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
45HeartsAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
46LivingstonSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
47MotherwellDundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
48RangersCeltic-:--:-Sunday
49AirdrieMorton-:--:-Saturday
