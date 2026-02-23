Zinox Partners With TD Africa To Scale Distribution Across The Continent

KEY POINTS

Zinox Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with TD Africa to expand the distribution of its locally manufactured products across Nigeria and other African markets.

The collaboration aims to combine Zinox’s manufacturing capabilities with TD Africa’s extensive network to drive growth in enterprise computing, digital education, and power solutions.

Both companies emphasize that Zinox products are specifically designed to address African realities, including local power conditions and environmental factors.

MAIN STORY

Zinox Technologies is set to transform Africa’s technology ecosystem through a new strategic partnership with distribution giant TD Africa. Announced during a media parley in Lagos on Saturday, the collaboration is designed to ensure that African-made technology products move efficiently from factories to government institutions, enterprises, and end-users. Chioma Nwoke, Executive Director at Zinox, highlighted that this move is central to the company’s vision of retaining economic value and creating jobs within the continent.

The partnership will focus on several key areas, including enterprise computing, secure infrastructure systems, and renewable energy solutions. By leveraging TD Africa’s vast channel network, Zinox aims to increase market access and build greater confidence in indigenous brands. The arrangement is expected to streamline the deployment of technology solutions on a large scale, addressing a major bottleneck in the continent’s digital economy.

TD Africa’s Coordinating Managing Director, Chioma Chimere, noted that the agreement solves challenges typically encountered with foreign vendors who may not grasp local market realities. Unlike many imported alternatives, Zinox products are engineered to withstand the specific power conditions and environmental stressors common in African countries. TD Africa will now ensure these products are available nationwide through its extensive network of representatives across various states.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We are happy to be partnering with TD Africa in the distribution of our goods across Nigeria and other African markets,” said Chioma Nwoke of Zinox.

“Partnering with a local manufacturer would address challenges often faced with foreign vendors who do not fully understand African market realities,” noted Chioma Chimere, MD of TD Africa.

Chimere added that for TD Africa, the agreement is a “dream fulfilled” because of their pride in partnering with an indigenous African manufacturer.

WHAT’S NEXT

TD Africa will begin the nationwide rollout of Zinox products through its partner networks across all Nigerian states.

Zinox plans to increase its investment in innovation to ensure its locally made products continue to meet global standards while solving local problems.

Both entities are expected to launch joint large-scale deployment initiatives targeting digital education and secure infrastructure for government agencies.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Zinox-TD Africa partnership bridges the gap between local production and large-scale market availability. By aligning an indigenous manufacturer with a dominant distributor, the deal strengthens Africa’s tech sovereignty and reduces the continent’s reliance on foreign hardware that isn’t always suited for local infrastructure.