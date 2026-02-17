Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Home Sectors SPORTS Week 34 Pool Result For Sat 21, Feb 2026, UK 2025/2026

Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Week 34 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 34 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 34 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 34 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 34; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 21-February-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaLeeds Utd.-:--:-Saturday
2BrentfordBrighton-:--:-Saturday
3ChelseaBurnley-:--:-Saturday
4Crystal P.Wolves-:--:-Sunday
5Man CityNewcastle-:--:-LKO
6Nott’m For.Liverpool-:--:-Sunday
7SunderlandFulham-:--:-Sunday
8TottenhamArsenal-:--:-Sunday
9West HamBournemouth-:--:-LKO
10HullQ.P.R.-:--:-EKO
11MiddlesbroOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
12MillwallPortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
13NorwichBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
14Sheff Utd.Sheff Wed.-:--:-Sunday
15SouthamptonCharlton-:--:-Saturday
16StokeLeicester-:--:-EKO
17SwanseaBristol C.-:--:-EKO
18WatfordDerby-:--:-Saturday
19West BromCoventry-:--:-EKO
20WrexhamIpswich-:--:-Saturday
21A.WimbledonBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
22BoltonBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
23HuddersfieldBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
24LutonBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
25MansfieldLincoln-:--:-Saturday
26NorthamptonLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
27PeterboroExeter-:--:-Saturday
28PlymouthCardiff-:--:-EKO
29Port ValeReading-:--:-Saturday
30RotherhamDoncaster-:--:-EKO
31StockportWigan A.-:--:-Saturday
32WycombeStevenage-:--:-EKO
33AccringtonShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
34Bristol R.Grimsby-:--:-Saturday
35CheltenhamSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
36ColchesterBarnet-:--:-Saturday
37CrawleyChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
38FleetwoodBarrow-:--:-EKO
39GillinghamOldham-:--:-Saturday
40HarrogateBromley-:--:-Saturday
41Newport Co.Cambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
42Notts Co.Tranmere-:--:-Saturday
43SwindonCrewe-:--:-EKO
44AberdeenDundee-:--:-Saturday
45CelticHibernian-:--:-Saturday
46Dundee Utd.Kilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
47HeartsFalkirk-:--:-Saturday
48LivingstonRangers-:--:-Sunday
49St MirrenMotherwell-:--:-LKO
Week 33 Pool Result For Sat 14, Feb 2026, UK 2025/2026

