Week 20 Pool Result For Sat 15, Nov 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 20 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 20 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 20 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 20; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 15-November-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1AlbaniaEngland0-:-00-:-2Away
2AzerbaijanFrance1-:-31-:-3Away
3BosniaRomania0-:-13-:-1Home
4CyprusAustria0-:-10-:-2Away
5DenmarkBelarus1-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
6GeorgiaSpain0-:-30-:-4Away
7GreeceScotland1-:-03-:-2Home
8HungaryRep. Ireland2-:-12-:-3Away
9IsraelMoldova1-:-14-:-1Home
10ItalyNorway1-:-01-:-4Away
11KazakhstanBelgium1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
12Liech’steinWales0-:-00-:-1Away
13PortugalArmenia5-:-19-:-1Home
14SerbiaLatvia0-:-12-:-1Home
15SloveniaKosovo0-:-10-:-2Away
16SwitzerlandSweden1-:-14-:-1Home
17TurkeyBulgaria1-:-02-:-0Home
18UkraineIceland0-:-02-:-0Home
19AccringtonBristol R.1-:-03-:-1Home
20BromleyBarrow1-:-02-:-1Home
21Cambridge U.Barnet0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
22FleetwoodSwindon1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
23GillinghamCrawley1-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
24GrimsbyChesterfield0-:-00-:-1Away
25Milton K.D.Salford C.1-:-02-:-0Home
26Notts Co.Harrogate0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
27OldhamCrewe0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
28ShrewsburyNewport Co.0-:-01-:-0Home
29TranmereCheltenham2-:-13-:-2Home
30WalsallColchester0-:-20-:-2Away
31AlloaInvernessVoidPPScoreDraw
32C. RangersHamilton2-:-12-:-1Home
33East FifeStenhsemuir0-:-01-:-0Home
34K. HeartsQueen O’Sth0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
35PeterheadMontrose0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
36AnnanEdinburgh C.0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
37ElginDumbarton0-:-02-:-0Home
38SpartansClyde1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
39Stirling A.Forfar0-:-20-:-4Away
40StranraerE. Kilbride0-:-01-:-3Away
41AltrinchamBrackley1-:-02-:-1Home
42BraintreeTruro0-:-02-:-0Home
43CarlisleEastleigh0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
44Forest G.Gateshead3-:-03-:-1Home
45HartlepoolWealdstone1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
46RochdaleAldershot0-:-01-:-0Home
47Solihull M.Scunthorpe2-:-03-:-0Home
48YeovilSouthend0-:-00-:-1Away
49YorkMorecambe1-:-14-:-2Home
