Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City after decade of success

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 23, 2026

Key Points

Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City this summer after 10 years in charge

Guardiola won 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League

The Spaniard will remain with the City Football Group as Global Ambassador

Main Story

Pep Guardiola will step down as manager of Manchester City this summer, ending one of the most successful managerial eras in English football history.

The club confirmed Guardiola’s departure in a statement released on Friday, announcing that the Spaniard would transition into a new role within the wider City Football Group as Global Ambassador.

Guardiola, who joined Manchester City in 2016 after spells with FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, leaves as the club’s most decorated manager, having won 20 major trophies in 10 seasons.

His honours include six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League crown, three FA Cups, five League Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and three FA Community Shields.

Manchester City also broke several domestic records under Guardiola, including becoming the first Premier League side to reach 100 points in a single season during the 2017/18 campaign. The club later secured a historic continental treble in the 2022/23 season after winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

In his farewell message, Guardiola described Manchester as “my place” and reflected on the emotional connection he built with the club, supporters, and city over the last decade.

“There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal,” Guardiola said.

“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. What we have done, we have done it for all of you.”

The announcement comes after months of speculation surrounding Guardiola’s future, particularly following City’s fourth consecutive Premier League title — an unprecedented feat in English football.

Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak praised Guardiola’s long-term influence on both the club and modern football.

“Pep has not only made Manchester City better — he has also made football better,” Al Mubarak said.

Chief Executive Ferran Soriano described Guardiola’s legacy as “extraordinary,” adding that his standards and tactical innovations would remain a benchmark for future managers and players across the City Football Group.

The Issues

Guardiola’s departure marks the end of a defining era not only for Manchester City but also for English football’s modern tactical evolution. Since arriving in England in 2016, Guardiola transformed City into one of the most dominant teams in Europe through possession-based football, positional play, and squad depth management.

His exit also raises questions about succession planning at Manchester City and whether the club can sustain its domestic dominance without the manager widely credited for reshaping its identity.

The timing is significant for the Premier League, which is entering a new competitive cycle with clubs such as Arsenal F.C., Liverpool F.C., and Manchester United F.C. rebuilding aggressively to challenge City’s supremacy.

What’s Being Said

“Today the right answer is for Pep to finish his journey as the Manager of Manchester City,” said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman, Manchester City.

“We have been privileged to work alongside Pep Guardiola for 10 years. We have witnessed his greatness and dedication, but also enjoyed his companionship and humanity,” said Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer, Manchester City.

Football analysts and former players have also described Guardiola’s tenure as one of the most influential managerial periods in Premier League history, particularly for his tactical innovations and sustained domestic dominance.

What’s Next

Manchester City are expected to begin the process of appointing Guardiola’s successor before the start of the 2026/27 season

Guardiola will officially leave after his final match against Aston Villa F.C.

The City Football Group is expected to announce details of Guardiola’s new ambassadorial and advisory responsibilities in the coming weeks

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Pep Guardiola’s exit closes a transformational chapter for Manchester City and the Premier League. Beyond trophies, Guardiola redefined English football’s tactical standards and established Manchester City as a global football powerhouse whose identity now carries his imprint permanently.