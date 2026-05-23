Current premier league managers Ranked by time in charge

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 23, 2026

Key Points

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remains the longest-serving current Premier League coach after nearly 10 years in charge

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ranks second with more than six years at the club

Frequent managerial changes continue across the Premier League despite growing emphasis on long-term football projects

Main Story

The Premier League’s managerial hierarchy continues to reflect a widening gap between clubs prioritising long-term stability and those still caught in frequent coaching turnover, with Pep Guardiola remaining the league’s longest-serving current manager.

According to figures published Friday by the Premier League via its official X account, Guardiola has now spent nine years and 325 days in charge of Manchester City, overseeing one of the most dominant periods in English football history.

Since arriving at City in 2016, the Spanish coach has guided the club to multiple league titles, domestic trophies, and UEFA Champions League success, helping establish the club as the defining force of the modern Premier League era.

Mikel Arteta sits second on the list after six years and 151 days at Arsenal, where he has overseen the club’s transition back into title contention and Champions League football.

Marco Silva ranks third with four years and 325 days at Fulham, followed by Eddie Howe at Newcastle United and Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

Newly appointed managers and short-term projects dominate the lower end of the rankings. Roberto De Zerbi has spent just 52 days at Tottenham Hotspur, while Calum McFarlane and Michael Jackson are among the newest appointments in the division.

The updated rankings also highlight how managerial longevity has become increasingly rare in the Premier League, where poor results, financial pressure, and heightened expectations continue to shorten coaching cycles across top-flight clubs.

What’s Being Said

“Longevity in modern football is becoming harder to achieve because expectations are now immediate. Clubs want instant success, especially in the Premier League,” said Pep Guardiola during a previous media briefing on managerial pressure in English football.

“Stability gives teams identity and continuity, but maintaining that over several seasons requires trust from ownership and supporters,” Mikel Arteta said after Arsenal secured Champions League qualification earlier this season.

Football analysts have also pointed to the financial intensity of the Premier League as a major factor behind frequent managerial changes, with clubs under constant pressure to secure European qualification and avoid relegation.

What’s Next

Premier League clubs are expected to continue reshaping coaching structures ahead of the 2026/27 season

Several newly promoted and mid-table clubs could still make managerial changes during the summer transfer window

Attention will remain on whether long-serving managers such as Guardiola and Arteta can maintain stability amid increasing competition across the league

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The latest managerial rankings underline how exceptional sustained leadership has become in modern football. While clubs such as Manchester City and Arsenal continue to benefit from long-term planning, much of the Premier League remains defined by short managerial cycles and immediate performance pressure.