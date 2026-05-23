UN warns social dynamics place women at disproportionate risk in Ebola outbreak

Key points

The United Nations has warned that social dynamics driving Ebola transmission could leave women disproportionately affected.

Historical transmission records from past outbreaks demonstrate that women and girls have previously accounted for roughly two-thirds of reported cases.

Epidemiological reports highlight that the virus spreads along lines of caregiving, domestic labor, frontline health work, and burial practices.

Institutional medical groups have released 3.9 million dollars to deploy 22 international field staff to the impacted zones.

Global research advisory teams are prioritizing two monoclonal antibodies alongside the antiviral drug obeldesivir for imminent clinical trials.

Main Story

The UN says social dynamics driving Ebola transmission could leave women disproportionately affected, as they have in previous Ebola outbreaks.

Sofia Calltorp, UN Women’s Chief of Humanitarian Action, explained that women are more likely to be infected in the first place, noting that during the 2018 to 2019 Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), women and girls accounted for roughly two-thirds of reported cases.

She maintained that this is because Ebola transmission follows social realities, pointing out that the virus spreads along the lines of caregiving, domestic labour, frontline health work, and burial practices. She added that pregnant women face particular risks while quarantines can increase gender-based violence.

Amid the fast-growing Ebola outbreak spread, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it had deployed 22 international staff to the field and released 3.9 million dollars from its contingency fund.

The global health body also announced that a continental incident management team is being established with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

To establish intermediate medical protocols, the agency and its partners are accelerating work on experimental vaccines and therapeutics for the Bundibugyo strain, with the agency’s research advisory group recommending the prioritization of two monoclonal antibodies for clinical trials in addition to testing the antiviral drug obeldesivir for high-risk contacts.

Furthermore, multiple UN agencies are responding simultaneously to contain the spread of the disease as WHO has raised the Ebola risk in DRC to “very high” while regional risk remains “high” and global risk “low”.

Specialized health teams are supporting contact tracing, treatment centres, risk communication, and community engagement, while the UN Children’s Fund has sent an emergency response team to support field operations.

To secure logistics, the UN relief agency has allocated up to 60 million dollars for the response, and the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in DRC (MONUSCO) has freighted nearly 30 tons of emergency supplies including medicines, tents, and protective equipment.

The Issues

Entrenched domestic and healthcare caregiving roles place female community members on the immediate front lines of viral exposure.

Strict quarantine restrictions can inadvertently escalate domestic tensions and worsen regional gender-based violence metrics.

Deploying experimental therapeutics requires a high degree of community trust to overcome historical resistance to outside authorities.

What’s Being Said

Sofia Calltorp, UN Women’s Chief of Humanitarian Action, stated that “Women are more likely to be infected in the first place,” when analyzing physiological and societal risks.

Outlining the underlying drivers of the disease, she added that “This is because Ebola transmission follows social realities. The virus spreads along the lines of caregiving, domestic labour, frontline health work, and burial practices.”

WHO Secretary General Tedros Ghebreyesus emphasized structural priorities by noting, “Building trust in the affected communities is critical to a successful response, and is one of our highest priorities.”

Emergency logs confirmed that peacekeeping divisions have “freighted nearly 30 tons of emergency supplies, including medicines, tents, and protective equipment.”

Community engagement field reports noted that local Red Cross volunteers “are also conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns and mobilising for safe and dignified burial procedures.”

What’s Next

Joint medical task forces will formalize the establishment of the continental incident management team alongside the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Clinical researchers will initiate field testing procedures for the prioritized monoclonal antibodies and obeldesivir antiviral courses.

Logistics units will utilize the MONUSCO air bridge to transport the 30 tons of freighted emergency medicines and tents directly to localized field clinics.

Bottom Line

With social and caregiving realities placing women at a disproportionate risk of infection, international agencies are combining 60 million dollars in emergency relief with targeted clinical trials of experimental antivirals and localized trust-building campaigns to halt the spread of the Bundibugyo Ebola strain in the DRC.