Week 19 Pool Result For Sat 8, Nov 2025, UK 2025/2026

WEEK: 19; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 08-November-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaBournemouth2-:-04-:-0Home
2BrentfordNewcastle0-:-13-:-1Home
3ChelseaWolves0-:-03-:-0Home
4Crystal P.Brighton0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
5EvertonFulham1-:-02-:-0Home
6Man CityLiverpool2-:-03-:-0Home
7Nott’m For.Leeds Utd.1-:-13-:-1Home
8SunderlandArsenal1-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
9TottenhamMan United0-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
10West HamBurnley1-:-13-:-2Home
11BlackburnDerby0-:-21-:-2Away
12HullPortsmouth2-:-23-:-2Home
13MiddlesbroBirmingham2-:-12-:-1Home
14MillwallPreston1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
15NorwichLeicester0-:-01-:-2Away
16Sheff Utd.Q.P.R.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
17SouthamptonSheff Wed.2-:-13-:-1Home
18StokeCoventry0-:-00-:-1Away
19SwanseaIpswich0-:-11-:-4Away
20West BromOxford Utd.0-:-02-:-1Home
21WrexhamCharlton0-:-01-:-0Home
22BlackpoolCardiff0-:-03-:-1Home
23BoltonPort Vale2-:-04-:-0Home
24Bradford C.Burton A.0-:-21-:-2Away
25DoncasterBarnsley1-:-11-:-2Away
26ExeterWigan A.0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
27HuddersfieldPlymouth1-:-03-:-1Home
28NorthamptonMansfield0-:-12-:-1Home
29PeterboroA.Wimbledon3-:-05-:-0Home
30RotherhamLincoln2-:-03-:-0Home
31StockportLuton0-:-20-:-3Away
32WycombeLeyton O.3-:-14-:-1Home
33BarnetMilton K.D.2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
34BarrowGrimsby1-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
35Bristol R.Gillingham0-:-00-:-1Away
36ChesterfieldAccrington1-:-23-:-3ScoreDraw
37ColchesterBromley0-:-00-:-2Away
38CrawleyFleetwood1-:-02-:-1Home
39CreweShrewsbury1-:-13-:-1Home
40HarrogateOldham0-:-10-:-1Away
41Newport Co.Walsall2-:-32-:-4Away
42Salford C.Cambridge U.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
43SwindonTranmere0-:-02-:-1Home
44AberdeenMotherwell0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
45CelticKilmarnock1-:-04-:-0Home
46DundeeRangers0-:-20-:-3Away
47FalkirkLivingston1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
48HeartsDundee Utd.1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
49St MirrenHibernian0-:-10-:-3Away
