Keypoints

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Cotonou to attend the inauguration of Benin Republic’s President-elect, Romuald Wadagni.

Attending as a special guest, Shettima is officially representing President Bola Tinubu at the transition ceremony.

The formal inauguration events are scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Presidential Palace in Cotonou.

Top diplomats from both West African nations received the Vice President at Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport.

High-level briefings detailed the upcoming itinerary while emphasizing the deep historical and socio-economic ties between both partners.

Main Story

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Cotonou to attend the inauguration of Benin Republic’s President-elect, Romuald Wadagni.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima is attending the ceremony as a special guest representing President Bola Tinubu. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Sunday at the Presidential Palace in Cotonou, marking a significant political transition in the neighbouring country.

Shettima arrived at Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport on Saturday alongside senior aides and top government officials from Nigeria.

To coordinate the intermediate details of the state visit, the Vice President was received by Benin Republic’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Olushegun Bakari, and Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Benin Republic, Amb. Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim.

Also present to welcome the Vice President were Minister I at the Nigerian Embassy in Cotonou, Amb. Bukar Kalambe, and Head of Chancery, Emmanuel Nwosa.

Shortly after his arrival, Shettima received a briefing from Bakari and other diplomats regarding the inauguration itinerary and official engagements.

The Vice President commended the long-standing cordial relationship between Nigeria and the Benin Republic, describing both nations as natural partners.

Furthermore, Shettima maintained that both countries must continue strengthening their diplomatic, cultural and socio-economic cooperation for mutual growth and regional stability.

The high-profile visit underscores Nigeria’s commitment to sustaining strong bilateral relations with neighbouring West African countries through diplomatic engagement and regional collaboration.

Following his reception, Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria after participating in the inauguration activities and concluding other official engagements in the Benin Republic.

The Issues

Maintaining stable borders depends heavily on consistent diplomatic collaborations and collaborative West African state handovers.

Expanding regional socio-economic growth requires active bilateral commitments to ease cross-border logistics and trade frameworks.

Managing neighboring diplomatic protocols demands tight coordination between resident ambassadors and incoming high-level state delegates.

What’s Being Said

Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized the deep foundational alliance between the West African neighbors, stating that “It is only natural for Nigeria and Benin Republic to deepen their historical ties and continue building stronger partnerships for the benefit of both peoples.”

What’s Next

Vice President Shettima will transition to the Presidential Palace in Cotonou on Sunday morning to observe the official swearing-in ceremony.

Senior aides from the Nigerian delegation will hold intermediate strategy reviews with Minister Olushegun Bakari to outline future economic corridor talks.

The diplomatic corps will finalize transit logistics for Shettima’s scheduled flight back to Nigeria at the conclusion of the state event.

Bottom Line

Representing President Bola Tinubu at a critical West African political transition, Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Benin Republic to attend the presidential inauguration of Romuald Wadagni, reinforcing Nigeria’s long-term commitment to diplomatic, cultural, and socio-economic partnerships with its closest neighbors.