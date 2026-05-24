Analyst projects modest recovery for equities market following late week stabilization

Keypoints

Investment analyst Tajudeen Olayinka has projected a modest recovery in the equities market following signs of late-week stabilization.

Market metrics from the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. showed the All-Share Index declined by 0.25 percent to close at 249,712.37.

Total weekly market capitalization dropped to N160.077 trillion, representing a structural loss of about N366 billion in overall value.

The financial services industry led trading activity, accounting for 62.19 percent of total volume and 43.10 percent of total value.

Upcoming corporate developments, including an expected Initial Public Offering by the Dangote Group in September, are anticipated to stimulate long-term activity.

Main Story

An investment analyst and stockbroker, Mr Tajudeen Olayinka, has projected a modest recovery in the equities market next week, following signs of late-week stabilisation after recent profit-taking and volatility.

Olayinka, founder of Wyoming Capital and Partners Ltd., gave the outlook in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, noting that recent market movements point to a gradual return of bargain-hunting activity.

He said the market was unlikely to experience a strong or aggressive rally, but could record moderate gains driven by selective buying in undervalued stocks.

According to him, the earlier slowdown was triggered by the exhaustion of a short-lived rally at the start of the week, which led to profit-taking, particularly in large-cap equities.

To evaluate the intermediate trading volumes, Olayinka attributed the earlier decline to a lack of fresh market-moving triggers, which reduced trading momentum and encouraged investors to lock in gains.

He added that although the market recorded a modest recovery toward the end of the week, it had yet to fully regain the level seen in the previous trading week.

Despite recent fluctuations, the analyst said the Nigerian stock market remained fundamentally attractive to investors, expressing optimism that upcoming developments, including the expected Initial Public Offering (IPO) by the Dangote Group in September, could stimulate activity and improve investor sentiment.

Furthermore, empirical data from the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) showed that the All-Share Index and market capitalisation declined by 0.25 per cent and 0.23 per cent respectively, closing the week at 249,712.37 and N160.077 trillion.

This compares with the previous week’s 250,330.92 and N160.443 trillion, representing a loss of about N366 billion in market value. Market activity also weakened, with total turnover dropping to 3.875 billion shares worth N161.757 billion in 334,745 deals.

The financial services industry led trading activity, accounting for 2.410 billion shares worth N69.712 billion, with Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and Access Holdings Plc emerging as the top three equities by volume.

The Issues

The absence of fresh market-moving triggers encourages short-term profit-taking and limits aggressive upward equity rallies.

Sharp weekly contractions in turnover and deal counts reflect temporary drops in institutional trading momentum.

Heavy sector concentration in financial services leaves the broader index highly vulnerable to banking segment volatility.

What’s Being Said

Investment expert Tajudeen Olayinka outlined the balanced forces acting on current pricing, stating that “What we expect is a mild rally, with bargain hunting and profit-taking happening side by side.”

Analyzing incoming structural stimuli, he added that “Those developments could help make the market healthier in terms of activities.”

Exchange metrics confirmed the index drop, noting that “the All-Share Index and market capitalisation declined by 0.25 per cent and 0.23 per cent respectively, closing the week at 249,712.37 and N160.077 trillion.”

What’s Next

Institutional asset managers will rebalance their portfolios next week to engage in selective bargain-hunting of undervalued large-cap stocks.

Regulatory compliance teams will finalize tracking protocols for the newly listed ordinary shares of Eterna Plc on the exchange floor.

Market strategists will begin modeling investor subscription interest ahead of the anticipated September Dangote Group IPO.

Bottom Line

Despite a weekly loss of N366 billion in market value and a contraction in total turnover, the Nigerian equities market is positioned for a mild recovery next week as late-week stabilization and upcoming corporate listings encourage selective bargain-hunting by long-term investors.