UN warns 35 million Nigerians face acute hunger ahead of lean season

Key points

The United Nations has warned that about 35 million Nigerians are at risk of acute hunger from June to August.

Multilateral assessments indicate that nearly one in seven people nationwide are likely to face acute food insecurity.

Severe burdens are falling overwhelmingly in the northern part of the country, involving 6.4 million malnourished children.

Financial records show the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is just over 40 percent funded.

Relief agencies have received only 215 million dollars out of the total 516 million dollars required for the year.

Main Story

The United Nations has warned that about 35 million Nigerians are at risk of acute hunger from June to August.

Highlighting the data in a statement, the UN Humanitarian Country Team said Nigeria was facing a deepening hunger crisis, with millions at risk as the lean season approaches.

The global multilateral body indicated that nearly one in seven people, that is 35 million people nationwide in Nigeria, are likely to face acute food insecurity during this year’s lean season.

The UN noted that the latest report makes Nigeria one of the world’s largest hunger crises, with the burden falling overwhelmingly in the northern part of the country.

To mitigate severe long-term impacts on vulnerable populations, the UN stated that an estimated 6.4 million children across North-west and North-east Nigeria are likely to be acutely malnourished this year.

The body indicated that if assistance is further delayed, millions of families will be forced to further reduce meals, sell assets or withdraw their children from school.

Consequently, the UN and its partners are appealing for urgent funding to scale-up life-saving assistance, noting that the already hyper-prioritized 516 million dollars Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for the year 2026 is just over 40 per cent funded, with only 215 million dollars received as at May 2026.

The Issues

Delayed international funding allocations force vulnerable households to deplete their productive assets and reduce essential daily meals.

Severe acute malnourishment among millions of children threatens long-term developmental capacities across regional populations.

Managing vast food distribution networks safely requires massive operational resources focused primarily on northern territories.

What’s Being Said

The UN Humanitarian Country Team stated that “Nearly one in seven people, that is 35 million people nationwide in Nigeria, are likely to face acute food insecurity during this year’s lean season, which runs from June to August.”

Emphasizing the operational risks of financial deficits, the team noted that “If assistance is further delayed, millions of families will be forced to further reduce meals, sell assets or withdraw their children from school with the long term impact that we know that has.”

Regarding immediate funding interventions, the global multilateral body said, “We and our partners are appealing for urgent funding to scale-up life-saving assistance.”

Budget evaluations from the latest humanitarian response plan report confirmed that “only 215 million dollars out of the 516 million dollars have been received as at May 2026”.

What’s Next

Global donors will review the emergency appeal to bridge the 301 million dollar funding deficit before the June lean season begins.

Regional aid partners will mobilize localized nutritional tracking items across the North-west and North-east zones.

Food security teams will structure targeted meal distribution strategies to support families facing severe asset depletion.

Bottom Line

With 35 million citizens facing severe food insecurity between June and August, the United Nations has issued an urgent appeal to international donors to fill a massive funding shortfall in Nigeria’s 516 million dollar humanitarian response plan.