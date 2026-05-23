Spotify unveils AI-driven strategy to target one billion global subscribers

Key points

Digital streaming platform Spotify has unveiled a long term strategy centered on Artificial Intelligence and premium subscription expansion.

Executive teams announced the new roadmap in New York during the company’s third Investor Day event.

Operating metrics show the platform currently commands 761 million monthly active users and nearly 300 million paying subscribers.

Technological updates revealed that 73 percent of internal engineering code contributions are currently AI-assisted.

Landmark licensing agreements with Universal Music Group will allow premium users to create AI-generated covers and remixes safely.

Main Story

Music streaming platform, Spotify, has unveiled a long term strategy centered on Artificial intelligence (AI), personalised media experiences and premium subscription expansion as it targets one billion subscribers globally.

The company, in a statement on Friday, said the plans were disclosed during its third Investor Day held in New York. It said executives presented Spotify’s future roadmap, financial outlook and product innovations in a year marking the platform’s 20th anniversary.

The event featured presentations from Spotify’s Co-Chief Executive Officers, Alex Norström and Gustav Söderström, alongside senior members of its global leadership team.

Spotify said it currently operates in 184 markets with 761 million monthly active users and nearly 300 million paying subscribers, making it one of the world’s largest subscription-based digital platforms.

Opening the event, Norström said Spotify remained committed to helping creators connect with audiences while continuing to evolve the digital entertainment experience.

He explained that its next phase of growth would be driven by the generative era where users would move beyond passive listening into more interactive and personalised experiences powered by AI.

Söderström said Spotify’s transformation was being powered by a proprietary system built on trillions of user signals collected daily across music, podcasts and audiobooks, allowing the company to move into dynamic AI-generated experiences tailored to individual users.

Financial metrics from 2025 revealed that Spotify had recorded an 18 percent foreign exchange neutral revenue compound annual growth rate, a 32 per cent gross margin, and nearly three billion euros in free cash flow.

Furthermore, the company announced several new AI-powered consumer tools including Prompted Playlists and Taste Profile which allow users to shape listening experiences using natural language prompts.

Niklas Gustavsson, Vice President of Engineering, stated that 99 per cent of Spotify engineers used AI tools weekly, while more than 73 per cent of code contributions were AI-assisted.

The company also announced landmark licensing agreements with Universal Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group to support a new feature enabling Spotify Premium users to create AI-generated covers and remixes using participating artists’ catalogues, with built-in protections for rights holders.

Charlie Hellman, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Music, indicated that the initiative was designed to address growing concerns around AI-generated music and copyright ownership, noting that Spotify paid more than 11 billion dollars to the global music industry in 2025 alone.

The Issues

Protecting intellectual property rights and ensuring fair revenue flows to artists amid rapid generative AI music creation.

Transitioning user habits from passive listening into highly interactive, natural language-prompted audio experiences.

Maintaining platform engagement through meaningful product design rather than relying on purely addictive digital loops.

What’s Being Said

Co-Chief Executive Officer Alex Norström stated that “Spotify is in the business of delivering creativity and culture to the world, helping artists, creators, and authors connect with audiences and grow their careers. The opportunity ahead has never been greater,” regarding the platform’s vision.

Nicole Burrow, Vice President of Product Design, explained their structural focus by noting that “Every day, we make deliberate choices so that time spent with Spotify feels worth it. We take ordinary moments and make them more engaging, more personal, and more meaningful through the experiences we create.”

Addressing generative safety frameworks, Global Head of Music Charlie Hellman maintained that “Generative AI is accelerating creation at an unprecedented pace. Without a rights system in place, artists can lose control of their work and value can be created without flowing back to the people who made it. This is exactly the kind of problem Spotify was built to solve”.

Senior Vice President Gustav Gyllenhammar noted that subscriber growth in India has “increased sevenfold since the company’s last Investor Day,” illustrating target expansion trends.

Engineering executives confirmed that internal production workflows have accelerated, pointing out that “99 per cent of Spotify engineers used AI tools weekly”.

What’s Next

Product developers will roll out the newly announced Prompted Playlists tool to premium subscribers globally.

Rights management teams will deploy the built-in tracking protections established under the new Universal Music Group licensing contracts.

Podcast coordinators will implement the direct-to-listener subscription tools for platform creators to improve audio monetization.

Bottom Line

Leveraging an annual payout of over 11 billion dollars to the music industry and an expanding array of internal engineering automation tools, Spotify has committed its 20th anniversary roadmap to an aggressive, AI-powered personalization model to drive global subscriber figures toward the one billion milestone.