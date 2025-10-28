Week 18 Pool Result For Sat 1, Nov 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 18 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 18 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 18 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 18; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 01-November-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BrightonLeeds Utd.-:--:-Saturday
2BurnleyArsenal-:--:-Saturday
3Crystal P.Brentford-:--:-Saturday
4FulhamWolves-:--:-Saturday
5LiverpoolAston Villa-:--:-LKO
6Man CityBournemouth-:--:-Sunday
7Nott’m For.Man United-:--:-Saturday
8TottenhamChelsea-:--:-LKO
9West HamNewcastle-:--:-Sunday
10BirminghamPortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
11CharltonSwansea-:--:-Saturday
12LeicesterBlackburn-:--:-EKO
13NorwichHull-:--:-EKO
14Oxford Utd.Millwall-:--:-Saturday
15Q.P.R.Ipswich-:--:-Saturday
16Sheff Utd.Derby-:--:-Saturday
17SouthamptonPreston-:--:-Saturday
18StokeBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
19WatfordMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
20West BromSheff Wed.-:--:-EKO
21A.WimbledonGateshead-:--:-Saturday
22BarnsleyYork-:--:-Saturday
23BlackpoolScunthorpe-:--:-Saturday
24BoltonHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
25Boreham W.Crawley-:--:-Saturday
26BromleyBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
27CheltenhamBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
28ColchesterMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
29CreweDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
30EastleighWalsall-:--:-Sunday
31FleetwoodBarnet-:--:-Saturday
32MansfieldHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
33Newport Co.Gillingham-:--:-Saturday
34OldhamNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
35PeterboroCardiff-:--:-Saturday
36RotherhamSwindon-:--:-Saturday
37Salford C.Lincoln-:--:-Saturday
38StevenageChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
39TranmereStockport-:--:-Saturday
40WycombePlymouth-:--:-Saturday
41FalkirkKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
42HeartsDundee-:--:-Saturday
43LivingstonHibernian-:--:-Saturday
44CelticRangers-:--:-Sunday
45MotherwellSt Mirren-:--:-LKO
46ArbroathRoss County-:--:-Saturday
47PartickQueens Pk-:--:-Saturday
48RaithMorton-:--:-Saturday
49St J’StoneAirdrie-:--:-Saturday
