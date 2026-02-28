US and Israel Launch Joint “Preemptive” Strikes on Iran, Explosions Rock Tehran

KEY POINTS

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale joint military operation against Iran early Saturday morning, February 28, 2026. Al Jazeera reports a US official confirmed the attacks were carried out as part of a joint military operation.

Multiple explosions have been reported across Tehran. Targets reportedly include 30 sites, such as intelligence headquarters, the presidential residence, and the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the strike as a “preemptive” measure designed to “remove threats to the State of Israel.”

Israel has declared a 48-hour nationwide “special state of emergency” and closed its airspace. Iran has also experienced widespread internet and mobile service disruptions following the strikes.

MAIN STORY

In a significant escalation of Middle East tensions, the United States and Israel have initiated what they describe as a “preemptive” joint military strike against the Islamic Republic of Iran. According to reports from Al Jazeera, the operation saw dozens of missiles striking various districts in Tehran, including University Street, the Jomhouri area, and the Seyyed Khandan district.

A US official told the network that the joint operation utilized a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships currently assembled in the region.

The strikes, which began around 8:00 AM local time on Saturday, were characterized by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz as a necessary move to eliminate imminent threats. Al Jazeera correspondents on the ground reported smoke rising over the Tehran skyline, while Iranian state media confirmed explosions at critical infrastructure, including intelligence centers and areas near the Supreme Leader’s office.

Following the strikes, the IDF sounded sirens throughout Israel as a “proactive alert” to prepare the public for inevitable retaliation. The Home Front Command has placed the country under “Essential Activity” status, closing schools and limiting public gatherings. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, in a video posted to Truth Social, reaffirmed that the objective of the mission was to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats.”

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” stated Israel Katz , Israeli Defence Minister.

, Israeli Defence Minister. A US official told Al Jazeera that the strikes were: “carried out as a joint military operation with the United States.”

that the strikes were: “carried out as a joint military operation with the United States.” The IDF issued a nationwide alert via X: “Sirens were sounded all throughout Israel… This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Retaliation Watch: The Israeli Home Front Command remains on highest alert, with hospitals instructed to move operations to underground facilities in anticipation of Iranian counter-strikes.

The Israeli Home Front Command remains on highest alert, with hospitals instructed to move operations to underground facilities in anticipation of Iranian counter-strikes. Airspace Closures: Both Israeli and Iranian airspaces remain closed to civilian flights as military operations continue.

Both Israeli and Iranian airspaces remain closed to civilian flights as military operations continue. Regional Impact: Global analysts are monitoring the situation for potential shifts in oil prices and the involvement of regional proxies following this direct confrontation.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the US-Israeli alliance has shifted to direct kinetic action against Tehran. By launching a joint “preemptive” strike on over 30 targets, the coalition aims to dismantle Iran’s strategic capabilities, while the region braces for a potentially massive retaliatory response.