T.PUMPY ESTATES SET TO HOST MEGA MUSIC CONCERT TO CELEBRATE COMMUNITY AND CULTURE

T.Pumpy Estates, a leading name in Nigeria’s real estate industry, is thrilled to announce the T.Pumpy Music Concert happening on 26th December 2024 at Airport Road, Abuja. This free-entry concert is a celebration of music, energy, and community, featuring some of Nigeria’s most iconic music stars in a night that promises unforgettable entertainment.

Established in 2010, T.Pumpy Estates has built a reputation as a leader in providing premium yet affordable real estate solutions. Over the years, the company has expanded its footprint across multiple states, including Abuja, Ekiti, Oyo, and Kwara, developing estates that combine modern infrastructure with accessible payment plans. Guided by a commitment to enriching lives beyond real estate, T.Pumpy Estates continues to foster strong community ties through various initiatives, with its first music concert being the latest example.

The event will feature some of Nigeria’s top music stars, including the legendary 9ice, whose timeless hits continue to resonate with fans; Daddy Showkey, a trailblazer in Nigerian street music; and African China, celebrated for his Afrobeat anthems. Also performing are Segun Johnson, Femi Solar, Ado Gwanja, and Klever Jay, delivering an evening of dynamic performances that will bring people together to celebrate music, culture, and the holiday season

“We are excited to host the T.Pumpy Music Concert this December. It is not just a concert, it is a celebration of culture, music, and community. We believe in bringing people together to create memorable experiences, and this event will do exactly that,” said Adaralegbe Akintayo, CEO of T.Pumpy Concept.

The T.Pumpy Music Concert aligns with the company’s vision to give back to the community and celebrate the year with a spirit of joy and togetherness. Attendees can look forward to thrilling live performances, vibrant energy, and an opportunity to enjoy the holiday season with friends and family.

T.Pumpy Estates remains a trusted name in real estate, with a focus on delivering affordable and luxurious properties in Abuja and beyond. This event underscores the company’s ongoing mission to enrich lives beyond housing solutions.

For the latest updates and additional information about the event, follow T.Pumpy Estates on Instagram at @t.pumpy_estates or visit their official website at www.tpumpyconcept.com .