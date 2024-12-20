National Boundary Commission Set To Deploy Drones For Boundary Management By 2025

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) confirms its plans to deploy drones, advanced geospatial technologies, and mapping tools to improve boundary management across Nigeria by 2025.

The Director-General of the NBC, Adamu Adaji, shares this update during the 2024 end-of-year media briefing in Abuja, represented by Dr. Bulus Emmanuel, Director of Internal Boundaries. Adaji emphasizes the commission’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance accuracy and efficiency in resolving boundary issues.

Advancing Technology and Workforce Capacity

Adaji explains that the NBC collaborates with key organizations to incorporate advanced technologies into its boundary operations.

In 2024, the commission invests significantly in training and capacity-building programs for staff and stakeholders.

These programs focus on modern boundary management techniques, advanced technologies, and performance monitoring.

“Our team is better equipped to conduct precise surveys, execute demarcations, and engage stakeholders effectively,” Adaji states.

Research-Driven Decision-Making

The NBC prioritizes research and policy analysis, digitizing its library to improve access to historical and legal documents critical for resolving boundary disputes.

Comprehensive studies along the Osun/Ogun and Adamawa/Taraba boundaries provide insights into cultural and socio-economic factors that inform conflict resolution strategies.

Resolving Interstate Boundary Disputes

The NBC focuses on resolving disputes to foster peace and sustainable development across Nigeria’s boundary regions.

Anambra/Enugu Dispute

The commission introduces the “Anambra/Enugu Home Grown Formula,” an innovative approach that leverages community engagement and political will to accelerate boundary demarcation.

Benue/Nasarawa Dispute

Progress includes reviving stalled pillar emplacement projects, aligning historical records, and renewing dialogue among stakeholders.

Kebbi/Niger Dispute

Technical committees evaluate historical records and initiate boundary tracing to facilitate peaceful resolution efforts.

Boundary Verification and Alignment

The NBC conducts extensive verification and alignment exercises on boundaries, including Gombe/Taraba, FCT/Nasarawa, Enugu/Kogi, and the Ekiti/Ondo/Osun tripartite point.

Adaji affirms, “These activities demonstrate our commitment to ensuring fairness, accuracy, and peaceful coexistence along interstate boundaries.”

Driving Sustainable Development

The NBC reiterates its dedication to resolving disputes, promoting harmony, and supporting sustainable development in boundary regions. By integrating technology and fostering collaboration, the commission aims to achieve its goals and improve boundary management nationwide by 2025.