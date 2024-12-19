Dangote Refinery Lowers Petrol Price to N899.50 Ahead of Festive Season Relief

In a move aimed at easing the financial burden on Nigerians during the festive period, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a significant reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, to N899.50 per litre.

This price adjustment follows an earlier reduction to N970 per litre on November 24 and is expected to offer respite to millions of Nigerians grappling with high transportation costs.

Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, revealed the development in a statement. He highlighted the refinery’s commitment to making fuel accessible and affordable while introducing an innovative payment plan to benefit consumers further.

“As part of our efforts to ease transportation costs during this festive season, Dangote Refinery is offering a holiday discount on PMS. From today, our petrol will be available at N899.50 per litre at our truck loading gantry or Single Point Mooring (SPM),” Chiejina stated.

Additionally, Dangote Refinery has introduced a credit-based purchase scheme. For every litre of petrol bought with cash, consumers will be entitled to purchase another litre on credit, supported by a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank.

The refinery expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support and assured the public of its commitment to delivering high-quality petroleum products that are both engine-friendly and environmentally sustainable.

“This marks the end of Nigeria being a dumping ground for substandard and blended imported products, which have posed risks to human health, machinery, and the environment,” Chiejina added.

With a production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, Dangote Refinery stands as the largest single-train refinery globally. It is equipped to meet Nigeria’s entire demand for refined petroleum products while producing excess for export.

The refinery’s price reduction initiative underscores its role as a key player in the nation’s energy sector, aiming to alleviate economic pressures and foster a more sustainable supply chain for petroleum products.