Yuletide Begins As i-fitness Opens New Branch In Ogudu, Lagos, With Lots Of gifts.

As the year draws to a close, i-Fitness, West Africa’s leading and fastest-growing fitness chain, is delighted to announce the launch of its newest branch in Ogudu, Lagos. Designed as an end-of-year gift to the residents of Ogudu and its neighbouring communities, this branch opening is a celebration of health, wellness, and community spirit.

The new Ogudu branch marks i-Fitness’s 25th location nationwide and 22nd in Lagos, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to bringing premium fitness experiences closer to Nigerians. This milestone aligns with the company’s mission to make fitness accessible while inspiring individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Foluso Ogunwale, Founder and CEO of i-Fitness Nigeria, said: “We see this new branch as more than just a gym; it’s our way of thanking the Ogudu community for their warm welcome. As the year ends, we’re providing residents a space to kick-start their fitness journey or maintain their wellness goals. We’re thrilled to bring this gift to Ogudu and invite everyone to be part of the i-Fitness family.”

To mark the occasion and usher in the festive season, i-Fitness offers exclusive discounts and exciting membership packages as part of its yuletide celebration. Attendees at the grand opening will enjoy guided tours of the state-of-the-art facilities, fitness demonstrations, and complimentary access to select dynamic workout classes.

Danladi Verheijen, Chairman of i-Fitness, added: “The Ogudu branch symbolises our dedication to promoting wellness and building a community around fitness. We’re not just opening a gym but creating an environment where people feel empowered to lead healthier, happier lives. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with the Ogudu community and look forward to seeing it thrive.”

Equipped with cutting-edge workout machines, a spacious gym floor, dedicated studios for personal and group training, wellness support, and nutrition guidance, the Ogudu branch offers everything needed to support members on their fitness journey.

This end-of-year launch is more than a celebration—it’s an invitation for Ogudu residents to prioritize their health and step into the new year stronger, healthier, and happier.