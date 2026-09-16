Slovakia president backs EU, NATO membership and diplomacy

KEY POINTS

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini reaffirmed the importance of EU and NATO membership to Slovakia.

He said there are currently no alternatives capable of guaranteeing the country’s security and economic prosperity.

Pellegrini called for stronger diplomatic and economic ties with countries including India and China.

He urged the EU to strengthen its security capacity, reduce energy costs and improve cooperation among member states.

He said the Ukraine conflict should be addressed through diplomacy rather than military action.

MAIN STORY

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has reaffirmed the importance of the country’s membership of the European Union and NATO, while calling for stronger international diplomatic and economic relations.

Speaking on Wednesday, Pellegrini said Slovakia could maintain critical views about how both organisations operate, but argued that neither currently has a viable alternative capable of providing comparable guarantees for the country’s security and economic prosperity.

He said the changing international environment also required Slovakia to broaden and strengthen its relations with countries beyond Europe and the transatlantic alliance.

“A changing international environment requires Slovakia to maintain good diplomatic and economic relations with countries around the world,” Pellegrini said.

He identified India and China as increasingly important partners, particularly because of the opportunities they offer Slovakia’s open economy.

The Slovak president also expressed concern over changes in international politics, including what he described as a decline in transatlantic cooperation.

He said these developments had not yet resulted in the EU becoming more efficient or reassessing its priorities sufficiently.

Pellegrini called for greater efforts to strengthen the EU’s capacity to act, improve internal and external security and deepen cooperation among member states.

He also highlighted energy costs, urging greater cooperation within the bloc to help reduce them, while calling for stronger efforts to promote peace, particularly in relation to the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Pellegrini, the years of fighting in Ukraine demonstrate the need to pursue a diplomatic solution rather than seek an outcome on the battlefield.

“The EU’s vision should therefore be to seek a peaceful, rather than a military solution,” he said.

THE ISSUES

Slovakia’s position reflects the continued importance of EU and NATO membership to its security and economic policy, even as the country maintains criticisms of how the institutions operate. Pellegrini’s reference to India and China points to the importance of diversifying Slovakia’s diplomatic and economic relationships as international alliances and trade relationships evolve. Energy costs remain an area where the Slovak president wants greater cooperation among EU member states, linking economic competitiveness with closer coordination within the bloc. On Ukraine, Pellegrini is advocating diplomacy as the route to a settlement, placing negotiations and peace efforts ahead of continued military confrontation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“A changing international environment requires Slovakia to maintain good diplomatic and economic relations with countries around the world.” – Peter Pellegrini

“The EU’s vision should therefore be to seek a peaceful, rather than a military solution.” – Peter Pellegrini

WHAT’S NEXT

Pellegrini called for stronger EU cooperation on security, energy costs and peace efforts, while Slovakia continues developing diplomatic and economic relations with countries including India and China.

BOTTOM LINE

Pellegrini reaffirmed Slovakia’s commitment to EU and NATO membership while calling for broader international engagement and greater emphasis on diplomacy in resolving the Ukraine conflict.