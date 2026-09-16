Sisi, Abbas discuss Gaza ceasefire and political settlement

KEY POINTS

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met in Cairo on Wednesday.

The talks focused on consolidating the Gaza ceasefire and advancing a political settlement.

Egypt said it would continue working with mediators to implement the October 2025 Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit agreement.

The two leaders called for humanitarian access, early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza.

They agreed to strengthen political coordination over developments in the Palestinian territories and the wider region.

MAIN STORY

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have agreed to intensify coordination on efforts to sustain the Gaza ceasefire and advance a political settlement to the Palestinian issue.

The Egyptian presidency disclosed this after the two leaders met in Cairo on Wednesday.

El Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s support for what he described as a just and comprehensive settlement, saying the Palestinian issue would remain central to the region until an agreement securing Palestinian rights was reached.

He said Egypt would continue working with mediators to implement the agreement reached at the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit in October 2025, which sought to end the war in Gaza.

The Egyptian president urged all parties to comply with the agreement by avoiding further escalation, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance and creating conditions for early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza.

He also restated Egypt’s opposition to the displacement of Palestinians and to measures that could undermine their national cause.

The talks also covered Palestinian political affairs, with El Sisi expressing support for the Palestinian National Authority and efforts to build consensus among Palestinian factions.

Abbas commended Egypt’s efforts to protect Palestinian rights and support attempts to reach a sustainable political settlement.

He also briefed El Sisi on developments in the Palestinian territories, including what he described as a deteriorating situation in the West Bank linked to Israeli occupation policies.

The two presidents agreed to step up political consultations and coordination at various levels as developments in the Palestinian territories and the wider region continue.

THE ISSUES

The ceasefire remains a central focus of the discussions, with Egypt pushing for compliance with the October 2025 agreement and measures aimed at preventing renewed escalation. Humanitarian assistance, recovery and reconstruction are also tied to implementation of the ceasefire, with Egypt calling for conditions that would allow aid to reach affected Palestinians. The talks included the wider political question of Palestinian statehood and rights, with Egypt reaffirming its opposition to displacement and its support for the Palestinian National Authority. Developments in the West Bank were also raised, highlighting that the discussions extended beyond the Gaza ceasefire to the broader situation in the Palestinian territories.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Palestinian issue will remain central to the region until an agreement guaranteeing the rights of Palestinians was reached.” – Abdel Fattah el Sisi

“Egypt’s longstanding role as a key supporter and mediator in efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue.” – Mahmoud Abbas

WHAT’S NEXT

Egypt and Palestine are expected to maintain political consultations and coordination over developments in the Palestinian territories and the wider region, while Egypt continues working with mediators on implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

BOTTOM LINE

The Cairo meeting focused on sustaining the Gaza ceasefire while keeping negotiations over a broader political settlement on the regional agenda.