NAF receives five new helicopters to boost air operations

KEY POINTS

Nigerian Air Force has received five new helicopters as part of ongoing fleet modernisation.

The delivery comprises three AW 109 Trekker B helicopters and two H 125 helicopters.

Seven additional AW 109 helicopters are expected before the end of 2026.

The new platforms are expected to improve surveillance, combat support and search and rescue operations.

NAF says the additional rotary wing capacity will strengthen support for ground forces.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Air Force has received five new helicopters as the Federal Government steps up efforts to expand and modernise the country’s airpower capabilities.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The delivery consists of three AW 109 Trekker B helicopters produced by Leonardo Helicopters of Italy and two H 125 helicopters manufactured by Airbus Helicopters.

Ejodame said the three AW 109 helicopters were received in Lagos on Sept. 15 and formed part of 10 helicopters recently acquired by the Federal Government. The remaining seven are expected to arrive before the end of 2026.

The two H 125 helicopters had been delivered earlier, he said.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, described the latest delivery as a significant step in the government’s investment in the modernisation and re equipment of the Air Force.

He said the additional aircraft would increase asset availability and improve the Service’s ability to respond across different operational theatres.

“The arrival of these five helicopters provides greater flexibility in the employment of airpower in support of ground troops in ongoing operations,” Aneke said.

The AW 109 Trekker B helicopters are expected to expand NAF capabilities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, close air support, armed escort, combat search and rescue and joint operations with surface forces.

The H 125 helicopters, meanwhile, are intended to provide light helicopter support for various operational requirements.

Aneke said the aircraft were undergoing post delivery assembly before their formal induction and deployment. The process includes technical checks and preparation of air and ground crews for operations.

He said the NAF would also focus on maintenance and logistics support to ensure the aircraft remain available for operational use.

According to him, the increased rotary wing capacity would improve support for joint forces tackling terrorism, kidnapping and banditry while increasing the speed and reach of air support to ground troops.

THE ISSUES

The latest delivery increases the number of rotary wing platforms available to the Air Force and is part of the government’s broader effort to modernise its fleet. The AW 109 helicopters are intended for a wide range of missions, including surveillance, armed escort, combat search and rescue and close air support, giving commanders additional options during operations. The arrival of new aircraft does not immediately translate into operational deployment, as the helicopters are still undergoing assembly, induction and technical and crew readiness processes. Sustaining the aircraft after delivery will depend on effective maintenance and logistics support, which the Air Force says will remain a priority.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The arrival of these five helicopters provides greater flexibility in the employment of airpower in support of ground troops in ongoing operations.” – Air Marshal Sunday Aneke

“His commitment is enabling us to progressively build the capabilities required to meet our operational responsibilities and confront the nation’s evolving security challenges.” – Air Marshal Sunday Aneke

“We will continue to prioritise effective employment, maintenance and logistics sustainment so that every aircraft delivered adds measurable value to ongoing operations and protection of lives and property of Nigerians.” – Air Marshal Sunday Aneke

WHAT’S NEXT

The five helicopters will undergo post delivery assembly, induction and operationalisation, including technical and crew readiness procedures. The remaining seven AW 109 helicopters are expected before the end of 2026.

BOTTOM LINE

The five helicopters add to NAF’s rotary wing capacity as the Federal Government continues its fleet modernisation programme. Their eventual deployment is expected to expand air support for ongoing security operations.