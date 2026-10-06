Jimoh Ibrahim calls for continuous UN reform at Fifth Committee opening

KEY POINTS

Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN and Chairman of the Fifth Committee, has called for ongoing institutional reform that extends beyond the current UN80 initiative.

Speaking after presiding over the committee’s opening meeting for the 81st General Assembly session, Ibrahim highlighted widespread member state concerns regarding a heavy top-tier organizational structure.

He emphasized that accountability, trust, and resource efficiency remain essential to successful administrative change, noting that upcoming leadership transitions should not halt reform efforts.

MAIN STORY

Chairman of the United Nations Administrative and Budgetary Committee, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, has urged member states to pursue continuous institutional reform, asserting that changes must not end with the existing UN80 framework.

Speaking after presiding over the Fifth Committee’s opening session for the 81st General Assembly, the Nigerian diplomat noted that administrative reform featured heavily in interventions from multiple delegations, including the United States, India, Mexico, and Barbados.

Ibrahim stated that the committee would examine reforms alongside strict standards of accountability, operational efficiency, and structural hierarchy. Addressing feedback from member states, he pointed out that concerns were raised regarding a top-heavy structure within the UN system, which the committee intends to review to ensure administrative fairness.

Stressing that trust and accountability form the bedrock of sustainable progress, Ibrahim drew parallels to domestic governance, noting that Nigeria’s ongoing administrative reforms served as a strong catalyst for fiscal discipline. He further emphasized that the upcoming transition to a new Secretary-General must maintain momentum rather than interrupt the organization’s modernization trajectory.

THE ISSUES

Streamlining a top-heavy organizational structure is critical for enhancing cost efficiency and operational responsiveness across the United Nations system. Maintaining momentum on administrative and budgetary overhauls during UN leadership transitions requires consistent political will from member states.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Reform must be continuous; it shouldn’t be a one-off. We have the UN80 reforms already. What countries are saying is that, that should not be the end.” – Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim, Chairman, UN Fifth Committee

“A new secretary-general will be elected or appointed, and that means he or she must not stop the reform. Reform must be continuous.” – Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim, Chairman, UN Fifth Committee

WHAT’S NEXT

The Fifth Committee will continue evaluating budgetary proposals, administrative efficiency measures, and accountability frameworks during the 81st General Assembly session.

BOTTOM LINE

Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim has called for sustained, continuous administrative and structural reforms at the United Nations, emphasizing accountability, efficiency, and leadership continuity during the 81st General Assembly session.