Providus Bank begins redevelopment of Kainebisi Roundabout in Asaba

Key Points

Providus Bank has commenced the restructuring and beautification of Kainebisi Roundabout.

Asagba of Asaba, Epiphany Azinge, says the project will become a landmark for the city.

The initiative is part of efforts to improve Asaba’s urban landscape.

Providus Bank says the project will provide a recreational space for residents and visitors.

Main Story

Providus Bank has started the redevelopment and beautification of Kainebisi Roundabout in Asaba, Delta, as part of efforts to support urban renewal in the city.

Speaking at the commencement of the project on Monday, the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, said the intervention followed the community’s appeal for corporate support to implement its planned beautification projects.

Azinge said the Kainebisi statue, which represents the progenitor of the Asaba Kingdom, was inaugurated about a year ago alongside plans to improve other locations, including Ogbeke Square, Umuagu Altar and Stop Abortion Junction.

He said Providus Bank was the first corporate organisation to respond to the community’s request, praising the bank for its investment in Asaba.

The traditional ruler said the location of the roundabout made it particularly important because of its visibility to people entering the city through several major routes.

He expressed confidence that the completed project would become a major reference point in Asaba and contribute to the city’s urban regeneration.

Azinge also promised to monitor the project’s progress and urged the contractors to maintain momentum until completion.

The Issues

The project seeks to transform a major Asaba landmark while preserving its cultural significance and improving the appearance of the surrounding area.

What’s Being Said

“One thing that is clear is that the final output here will be magnificent, and this place will be a reference point in Nigeria and even beyond.” – Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Asagba of Asaba.

What’s Next

Providus Bank and its project partners are expected to complete the redevelopment within about five weeks, subject to favourable weather conditions.

Bottom Line

The Kainebisi Roundabout redevelopment combines urban beautification with Asaba’s cultural heritage, with Providus Bank supporting the community-led effort as part of its corporate social responsibility.