Troops arrest three suspected ISWAP members, rescue Cameroonian

Key Points

Troops rescued a Cameroonian national allegedly abducted by terrorists in Borno.

Three suspected ISWAP members were arrested in Adamawa.

Weapons, including locally fabricated guns and an AK-47 rifle, were recovered.

The military says operations are targeting terrorist networks and their logistics in the North-East.

Main Story

Troops operating under Operation HADIN KAI have arrested three suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), recovered weapons and rescued a Cameroonian national in separate operations across Borno and Adamawa.

The military disclosed this in an operational report covering activities within the last 24 hours, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

It said troops of the 151 Task Force Battalion rescued the Cameroonian national at about 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 17.

According to the report, the victim had allegedly been abducted by terrorists at Ashigashiya Village, an area between Gwoza in Borno and Cameroon.

The rescued man was subsequently placed in military custody for investigation and further necessary action.

In Adamawa, troops of the 232 Battalion arrested two suspected ISWAP members on Aug. 16 while deployed at Garaha in Hong Local Government Area.

The troops, working with local hunters, later apprehended another suspected associate who was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

Items recovered from the suspects included a mobile phone, SIM card, two bows and arrows, one locally made sword and four locally fabricated guns.

The military said all three suspects and the recovered items had been taken into custody for further action.

In a separate operation in Borno, troops of the 151 Task Force Battalion found an abandoned AK-47 rifle buried at Ngurusoye Village in Bama Local Government Area.

The weapon was discovered during a routine farm patrol and handed over to the appropriate military authorities.

The Issues

The operations are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist networks, restrict their movement and prevent them from accessing communities and logistical support in the North-East.

What’s Being Said

“The recovery of weapons and arrest of suspected operatives are expected to support ongoing investigations into terrorist activities and their support networks in the region.” – Military operational report.

What’s Next

The military says troops will continue intelligence-led patrols, offensive operations and collaboration with local security actors to disrupt terrorist activities across the region.

Bottom Line

The latest operations resulted in three arrests, the rescue of an alleged kidnapping victim and the recovery of several weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, as security forces intensify operations against terrorism in the North-East.