Tinubu ends working vacation, returns to Nigeria via Lagos

KEY POINTS

• President Bola Tinubu has left Paris for Nigeria after concluding his working vacation, with his aircraft expected in Lagos on Tuesday evening.

• Tinubu will spend several days in Lagos, including attending an Independence Day premiere honouring MKO Abiola and holding meetings with political leaders ahead of 2027.

• His European engagements included meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and business leaders, as well as witnessing the signing of agreements for a proposed $7 billion Ogun deep seaport and Blue Marine Special Economic Zone.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu is returning to Nigeria after a month-long working vacation in Europe, with Lagos set to host his first domestic engagements before he proceeds to Abuja.

The President departed Paris on Tuesday, according to Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, and is expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, later in the evening.

His choice of Lagos as his entry point is tied partly to planned activities marking Nigeria’s Independence Day and the commemoration of the country’s democratic history.

On Oct. 1, Tinubu is scheduled to attend the premiere of a movie celebrating the late Chief MKO Abiola at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre, Iganmu. Abiola was the winner of the June 1993 presidential election, which was annulled by the military government at the time.

The President is also expected to remain in Lagos for strategic meetings with political leaders and associates as preparations for the 2027 elections continue.

Tinubu left Abuja on Aug. 30 for the working vacation, initially travelling to London, where he spent a week before proceeding to Paris.

His Paris itinerary included a private dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and meetings with business figures, including Vincent Bolloré of the Bolloré Group. The group has interests in media and digital businesses including Canal+, MultiChoice and Universal Music Group.

Tinubu also met Femi Otedola, Chairman of First Holdings, on Monday.

The President’s stay in Paris also featured an investment-related engagement involving Ogun State and DP World. He witnessed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding for the development of the Gateway Deep Seaport and the Ogun State Blue Marine Special Economic Zone.

The projects, to be located in Ogun Waterside, are expected to attract more than $7 billion in initial investment. The proposed development is also projected to create more than 50,000 direct jobs when fully developed, according to the Presidency.

The proposed port and economic zone are part of efforts to develop a broader maritime, industrial and trade corridor. The Presidency said the port is intended to address infrastructure and logistics constraints affecting trade and provide an alternative gateway for larger vessels and access to regional markets.

After completing his engagements in Lagos, Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja.

THE ISSUES

Tinubu’s return through Lagos means the President’s first domestic schedule after his European trip will combine a national commemoration with political consultations ahead of the 2027 elections. The proposed Ogun port and economic zone featured prominently among the investment engagements during the President’s stay in Paris, with the agreements involving more than $7 billion in projected initial investment. The Lagos engagements will mark Tinubu’s return to direct political activities in Nigeria after several weeks abroad, while the government continues to pursue investment and infrastructure projects linked to trade and industrial development.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“On Independence Day, the President will attend the premiere of a movie honouring Abiola, the winner of the June 1993 election, at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.” — Bayo Onanuga, Presidential Spokesperson.

“The President will return to Abuja after concluding his political engagements in Lagos.” — Bayo Onanuga, Presidential Spokesperson.

“The agreements before us bring together vision, expertise, capital and execution capacity.” — Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria, at the Ogun-DP World signing ceremony.

WHAT’S NEXT

Tinubu is expected to arrive in Lagos on Tuesday and attend the Oct. 1 premiere honouring MKO Abiola. He will also hold meetings with political leaders and associates before returning to Abuja after the Lagos engagements.

BOTTOM LINE

Tinubu’s return ends his European working vacation with a domestic schedule centred on Independence Day activities, political consultations and follow-up to investment engagements undertaken during his stay in France.