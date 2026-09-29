Tinubu celebrates Yari at 58, calls him strong grassroots mobiliser

by Emmanuella Opara| September 29th 2026

Key points

-President Bola Tinubu congratulated Sen. Abdulaziz Yari on his 58th birthday.

-Yari represents Zamfara West in the Senate.

-He is the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Main story

President Tinubu sent birthday wishes to Senator Yari, who turned 58. Tinubu praised him as a strong grassroots mobiliser, a loyal party man and an experienced administrator. He said Yari’s skill in organising people keeps adding value to the APC and to Nigeria.

The message also noted Yari’s role in the campaign council, which is working to promote the “Renewed Hope” achievements and reforms before the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu called Yari a great grassroots mobiliser and a loyal party man. He praised Yari’s commitment, resilience and firm belief in the progressive ideas of the APC. He prayed that Almighty Allah would give Yari good health, wisdom and strength to keep serving his people, the party and the country.

What’s next

The APC campaign council, under Yari, will keep promoting the government’s record ahead of the 2027 elections. Yari is expected to continue his work in the Senate and in the party. The statement does not mention any new event or announcement.

Bottom line

This is a birthday tribute, but it also shows that Tinubu trusts Yari with a key job in the 2027 campaign. It is a public sign of support for the man leading the party’s push for the next election.