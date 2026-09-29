Eti-Osa council disburses N50m business grants to 150 entrepreneurs

by Emmanuella Opara | September 29th 2026

KEY POINTS

• Eti-Osa Local Government has disbursed N50 million in business grants to 150 entrepreneurs across its wards.

• The beneficiaries include traders, artisans, small business owners, women, youths and vulnerable residents, with grants ranging from N250,000 to N500,000.

• The council says the intervention is part of efforts to strengthen livelihoods, support businesses and expand economic opportunities in the local government.

MAIN STORY

Eti-Osa Local Government in Lagos State has provided N50 million in business grants to 150 residents as part of efforts to strengthen small businesses and promote economic empowerment in the area.

The council chairman, Dr Adeola Adetoro, presented the grants to beneficiaries at the council secretariat on Thursday as the administration marked its first year in office.

The beneficiaries were drawn from all wards and included traders, artisans, small business owners, women, youths and vulnerable residents.

Adetoro said the selection process was based on merit rather than political affiliation, following a screening exercise.

Under the scheme, 100 beneficiaries received N250,000 each, while another 50 received N500,000 each.

The chairman said the intervention was designed to place resources directly in the hands of residents, enabling them to expand their businesses, support their families and contribute to economic activity within Eti-Osa.

She urged the beneficiaries to reinvest the funds and build sustainable businesses rather than treat the money as short-term financial relief.

The council’s legislative leader, Sadiq Olayinka, also urged beneficiaries to avoid spending the grants on unproductive items, stressing that the programme was intended to support sustainable livelihoods.

The intervention formed part of Adetoro’s HEYIGA Agenda, which she said places emphasis on economic empowerment, social development and residents’ welfare.

Beyond the grant programme, the chairman highlighted infrastructure, healthcare and education initiatives undertaken during her first year.

She said three roads had been inaugurated earlier in the week at Ogunyemi Street in Itedo, Ibrahim Atere Road in Gbara and Engr Moffi Adetoro Road in Igbo-Efon, with the projects intended to improve movement and support economic activity.

In healthcare, Adetoro listed interventions including nutritious food packs for pregnant women, free hypertension and diabetes screening and free measles vaccination. She also said a healthcare facility had been inaugurated at Lafiaji, while another facility in Ikota had reached the groundbreaking stage.

The administration also distributed back-to-school packs, provided free GCE forms and organised a spelling B competition, while proposing an e-library initiative for the local government.

Adetoro said the council planned to undertake more projects in roads, education, healthcare and economic empowerment, with particular attention to women and youths.

The Baale of Igbo-Efon, Chief Tajudeen Olukolu, said the grants would help recipients strengthen their businesses and livelihoods.

Speaking for the beneficiaries, Mrs Amaka Chinedu commended the council for what she described as transparency in selecting recipients and pledged to use the funds responsibly.

THE ISSUES

The grant scheme provides direct capital to small business operators who may otherwise face difficulty raising funds to expand or sustain their enterprises. The council’s decision to divide the N50 million among 150 beneficiaries means individual support ranges from N250,000 to N500,000, making how recipients deploy the money important to the programme’s intended economic impact. The grant is part of a wider first-year programme that includes road construction, healthcare interventions and education support, giving the council’s economic empowerment initiative a broader development context.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our goal is simply to help our people grow in their businesses.” — Adeola Adetoro, Chairman, Eti-Osa Local Government.

“Let this seed grow and thrive in business. Let your success story inspire others.” — Adeola Adetoro, Chairman, Eti-Osa Local Government.

“The grant was intended to provide sustainable livelihoods, rather than immediate financial relief.” — Sadiq Olayinka, Leader, Eti-Osa Local Government legislative arm.

WHAT’S NEXT

The council says it will continue with projects and programmes covering roads, healthcare, education, women and youth empowerment, environmental improvement and food security.

BOTTOM LINE

The N50 million intervention gives 150 Eti-Osa residents direct business support, with the council expecting the funds to translate into stronger enterprises, livelihoods and economic activity across the local government.