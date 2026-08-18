FG to tackle food shortages, unemployment through agriculture

Key Points

FG says agriculture and livestock development can help address food insecurity and unemployment.

Maiha identifies finance, infrastructure, climate change and market access as key sector challenges.

UNIPORT VC urges government to make agriculture more attractive to youths.

APRNet calls for stronger collaboration to develop sustainable solutions to hunger and poverty.

Main Story

The Federal Government says it is strengthening agriculture and livestock development as part of efforts to tackle food shortages and unemployment in Nigeria.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, said this on Monday at the second International Conference of the Agrifood Systems Stakeholders Forum at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The conference, organised by the Agricultural Policy Research Network (APRNet), focused on addressing food insecurity, poverty and youth unemployment.

Represented by the Director, Ruminant and Monogastric Development, Victor Egbon, Maiha urged stakeholders to support the government’s coordinated national livestock development agenda.

He said the initiative was expected to raise agricultural productivity, generate employment and rebuild confidence in the sector.

Maiha acknowledged that farmers and other operators faced challenges including climate variability, flooding, drought, land degradation and rising input costs.

He also identified animal diseases, post-harvest losses, weak market connections and limited access to finance as constraints affecting the sector.

The minister said the government was working to improve access to skills, financing, infrastructure and markets.

He added that the livestock value chain presented investment opportunities in areas such as feed production, hatcheries, dairy collection, animal health, storage, processing and logistics.

According to him, waste-to-wealth businesses also offered opportunities that could contribute to the growth of the sector.

The Issues

The conference highlighted food insecurity, low agricultural productivity, climate pressures, limited financing and youth unemployment as major challenges requiring coordinated action across the agrifood sector.

What’s Being Said

“Our agrifood systems are under growing pressure from climate variability, flooding, drought, land degradation and rising input costs.” – Idi Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development.

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to deepen collaboration with stakeholders around livestock development, while APRNet and other partners continue to promote policy and practical solutions to food insecurity and youth unemployment.

Bottom Line

The government believes stronger investment in agriculture and livestock can increase food production, create jobs and make the sector more attractive to young Nigerians.