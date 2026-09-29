ECA trains UN economists on sovereign credit ratings, development finance

KEY POINTS

• UN ECA has launched specialised training to improve UN economists’ understanding of sovereign credit ratings and their impact on development finance.

• The programme covers macroeconomic performance, debt dynamics, risk pricing, governance, credit rating regulation and debt restructuring.

• ECA says the initiative will strengthen UN country teams’ capacity to advise African countries on financing challenges and support development goals.

MAIN STORY

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has launched a specialised programme aimed at strengthening the ability of UN economists and policy analysts to assess sovereign credit ratings and their implications for development financing.

The training, organised with the UN Development Coordination Office (DCO), brings together economists and policy analysts from UN Resident Coordinator Offices across the world.

ECA said the programme was designed to improve understanding of how sovereign credit assessments affect countries’ ability to access finance, the cost of borrowing and investor confidence.

It said the growing importance of sovereign ratings was being driven by rising debt vulnerabilities, tighter global financial conditions and continuing external shocks facing economies.

The programme will equip participants with practical tools for examining the relationship between sovereign ratings, macroeconomic performance, debt dynamics and development finance.

According to ECA, the knowledge gained would also strengthen UN country teams’ ability to contribute evidence-based analysis and policy discussions on financing constraints confronting countries.

The training is structured around three main areas. The first examines sovereign ratings, macroeconomic policy, risk pricing and market dynamics, including their effects on debt management and borrowing costs.

The second focuses on the factors used in assessing sovereign creditworthiness, including economic performance, governance, institutional quality, environmental, social and governance considerations, as well as the quality and transparency of economic data.

The final session addresses the regulatory environment for credit rating agencies, debt distress and restructuring, and how governments can engage strategically with investors and rating agencies.

Participants will also examine the proposed African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA), including its rationale, operational framework and progress towards establishment.

ECA said the programme forms part of its wider work to improve public finance management, strengthen debt sustainability and promote domestic resource mobilisation across African economies.

The commission said stronger capacity in these areas could help African countries navigate financing constraints and access the resources required to pursue the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063.

THE ISSUES

Sovereign credit ratings influence how international markets assess government borrowing risks, with implications for access to financing, borrowing costs and investor confidence. The training places emphasis on factors beyond headline economic indicators, including governance, institutional quality, data transparency and ESG considerations, all of which can affect how sovereign creditworthiness is assessed. ECA’s focus on AfCRA also reflects efforts to develop African capacity around sovereign credit assessment while strengthening the continent’s ability to address its financing and debt challenges.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The programme examines how credit ratings influence countries’ access to finance, borrowing costs, investor confidence and broader development outcomes.” — UN Economic Commission for Africa.

“The training would also strengthen UN country teams’ capacity to support evidence-based policy dialogue and provide informed analysis on financing challenges.” — UN Economic Commission for Africa.

“The programme also examines the strategic rationale, operational framework and progress toward establishing the African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA).” — UN Economic Commission for Africa.

WHAT’S NEXT

The training will deepen participants’ capacity to analyse sovereign credit assessments, debt sustainability and financing conditions, with the knowledge intended to support policy dialogue through UN country teams.

BOTTOM LINE

ECA is positioning stronger understanding of sovereign credit ratings as part of the broader effort to help African countries manage debt, improve financing decisions and mobilise resources for development.