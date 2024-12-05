Port Harcourt Refinery Operational, Says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has reaffirmed that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is fully operational, with loading activities in progress.

Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari confirmed this during the commissioning of the NUPENG Towers in Lagos on Wednesday. In his address, Kyari invited human rights activist and lawyer Femi Falana, along with other skeptics, to tour the refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna to verify their status.

Kyari addressed concerns regarding blending in the refining process, emphasizing that it is a necessary and standard procedure. “Blending ensures products meet specific regional specifications and prevents off-spec products that could damage vehicles,” he explained.

He also congratulated NUPENG on the completion of the NUPENG Towers and urged the union to prioritize dialogue and collaboration with NNPC Ltd. and the Federal Government.

Kyari highlighted the positive impact of recent presidential interventions in the oil and gas sector, noting increased investments and the creation of job opportunities.