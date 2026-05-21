Nigeria reviews outdated telecoms policy to accelerate digital access and public services

Key points

The Federal Government has called for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s National Telecommunications Policy 2000, citing the need to align it with today’s rapidly evolving digital economy. The review is expected to strengthen digital inclusion, improve public service delivery, and modernize the regulatory framework governing the telecoms sector.

Officials say the 26-year-old policy, which once helped liberalize and expand the industry, is no longer sufficient for current realities shaped by broadband expansion, fintech growth, and digital governance needs.

Stakeholders from key digital institutions, including the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), support the initiative as a necessary step toward repositioning the sector.

Main story

The Federal Government has emphasized the urgency of reviewing Nigeria’s National Telecommunications Policy 2000, arguing that the framework, developed 26 years ago, can no longer adequately guide a sector that has undergone profound transformation.

The call was made during a telecoms policy review workshop in Lagos, organized by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy. The event, themed “The Imperative of Policy Drivers in Attaining National Objectives and Building Collaboration across Sectors and Segments of Government,” brought together stakeholders from across the digital ecosystem.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, said the policy review is necessary because of how dramatically both technology and national priorities have changed since 2000. She stressed that the telecommunications sector has expanded far beyond voice services to become a core enabler of digital trade, governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, and security.

According to her, the review is expected to establish modern frameworks that will guide Nigeria’s next phase of telecommunications development and help bridge existing digital gaps while improving service delivery across public institutions.

The issues

Officials highlighted that the original 2000 policy was designed for a vastly different telecommunications environment—one dominated by limited access, state control, and low tele-density. While it successfully supported liberalization and private sector participation, it does not fully address today’s complex digital ecosystem.

Key challenges now include uneven broadband coverage, infrastructure vulnerability, consumer protection concerns, fragmented coordination across institutions, and growing demands around data governance and cybersecurity. Stakeholders also pointed to the need for improved investment conditions and stronger alignment between federal and state-level digital initiatives.

The Nigerian Communications Commission noted that regulation must now move beyond traditional oversight toward broader ecosystem stewardship, covering areas such as digital identity, fintech integration, e-government, and critical infrastructure protection.

What’s being said

“The workshop is not merely a technical engagement. It is an invitation to look back with honesty, examine the present with clarity, and prepare for the future with discipline. The National Telecommunications Policy 2000 was developed at a defining moment in Nigeria’s reform journey”, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, said.

“It supported the liberalization of the sector, encouraged private investment, enabled competition, and helped transform telecommunications from a limited public service into one of the most dynamic sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

“More than two decades later, Nigeria has changed. Technology has changed. The economy has changed. The expectations of citizens have changed. What was once largely understood as voice connectivity has become the foundation for digital trade, e-commerce, financial technology, digital identity, public service delivery, education, health, agriculture, security, disaster response, innovation, and job creation.

The review will therefore help to bridge the existing digital gap and enhance public service delivery”, She further stated.

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to continue consultations across relevant institutions, including regulatory bodies, state governments, and digital economy agencies such as the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). Their inputs will shape the revised telecommunications policy framework.

The final outcome is expected to define a more integrated and future-ready digital governance structure for Nigeria.

Bottom line

Nigeria is moving to overhaul a 26-year-old telecoms policy to reflect the realities of a fully digital economy. The review is positioned as a foundational step toward improving connectivity, strengthening regulation, and expanding the country’s digital infrastructure for long-term national development.