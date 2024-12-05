NNPC Declares PH Refinery Operational, Invites Public To Verify

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has affirmed that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is fully operational, with loading activities in progress. This confirmation was made by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, during the commissioning of the NUPENG Towers in Lagos on Wednesday.

In his address, Kyari extended an open invitation to human rights lawyer Femi Falana and others sceptical about the refinery’s status to join NNPC Ltd. on a verification tour of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries. He emphasised transparency in operations and the company’s commitment to delivering results.

Addressing concerns about product blending, Kyari clarified its necessity in refining processes. “Blending is not a crime; it ensures that products meet the specifications required in different countries or regions. Without blending, off-spec products could damage vehicles,” he explained, noting that the practice is standard globally, including in countries like the United States.

Kyari also used the occasion to congratulate the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on completing its headquarters, urging the union to sustain cooperation and constructive dialogue with NNPC Ltd. and the Federal Government.

He highlighted the positive impact of the President’s interventions in the oil and gas sector, citing new investments and increased job creation as indicators of progress. Kyari reaffirmed NNPC Ltd.’s dedication to advancing Nigeria’s energy sector while promoting transparency and collaboration.