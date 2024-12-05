NAFDAC Shuts Down Illegal Alcohol Factory In Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a clandestine alcohol production facility at Oke Arin Market, Lagos Island, seizing counterfeit alcoholic products valued at over ₦180 million.

This was confirmed in a statement posted on NAFDAC’s official X account on Tuesday.

“NAFDAC has raided a makeshift factory in Oke Arin Market, Lagos Island, following a complaint about the illegal production of alcoholic beverages. Three men were apprehended, and various counterfeit alcoholic drinks, empty bottles, and packaging materials were seized,” the statement read.

According to NAFDAC, the alleged ringleader, Tochukwu Henry, confessed to refilling empty bottles branded as premium Rémy Martin with lower-grade ST-Rémy content. Henry disclosed that two accomplices assisted in the production and packaging process.

The operation, which included relabeling counterfeit drinks to appear as high-end brands, was aimed at deceiving consumers and exploiting the festive season demand surge.

NAFDAC has urged Nigerians to remain cautious, especially during the festive period when counterfeit products are likely to flood the market.

“All suspects are currently in custody for further investigation. NAFDAC calls on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or products to the nearest NAFDAC office to ensure public safety,” the statement added.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigerians from the dangers of counterfeit goods, particularly those in the food and beverage sector. By cracking down on such illegal operations, NAFDAC aims to uphold public health and maintain consumer trust during the holiday season and beyond.

For further assistance or to report suspicious products, the public is advised to contact their nearest NAFDAC office.