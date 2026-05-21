Otedola commits $100m to Dangote refinery as investor interest tops $2bn

Key points

Femi Otedola has pledged a $100 million investment in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery ahead of its planned public listing.

Investor demand for the refinery has reportedly exceeded $2 billion, signalling strong market confidence.

The investment follows Otedola’s divestment from Geregu Power to reposition his portfolio for the refinery stake.

Main story

Chairman of First HoldCo, Femi Otedola, has announced a $100 million investment commitment in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery ahead of its anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO), as investor interest in the project surges beyond $2 billion.

Otedola disclosed this during a visit by the board and management of First HoldCo to the refinery facility in Lagos on Wednesday, where leading Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote confirmed growing demand from prospective investors.

According to Dangote, requests for participation in the refinery’s upcoming public listing have already hit about $2 billion, even before the formal opening of the IPO.

The development underscores rising investor confidence in what is expected to become one of Africa’s largest industrial listings, as the refinery prepares to open up ownership to the public market.

Otedola said his investment decision was driven by long-standing interest in the project and personal conviction in its long-term value.

He noted that he had visited the refinery site multiple times and decided to sell his stake in Geregu Power to finance his participation in the IPO.

“On a personal note, I’ve appealed to him; I’ve been here with him 25 times. So, my compensation is that he’s going to allocate to me shares worth $100 million in the private placement,” Otedola said.

He added that the move reflects his confidence in the refinery and his decision to redirect proceeds from his energy investments into the project.

Beyond the refinery investment, Otedola also outlined First HoldCo’s ambition to become one of the leading banking groups in Sub-Saharan Africa within the next five years.

He said the visit to the refinery served as a strategic learning opportunity, describing Aliko Dangote’s industrial journey as “insightful” and “thought-provoking.”

Dangote, in his remarks, confirmed that preparations were underway to list the refinery by September, noting that investor appetite had grown significantly ahead of the IPO.

He acknowledged Otedola’s commitment, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in the refinery’s prospects.

Managing Director of First Bank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, also praised the refinery, describing it as a landmark project that reflects Africa’s industrial potential.

He urged African business leaders to draw inspiration from the refinery’s scale and replicate similar investments across the continent to drive economic growth.

The issues

The refinery’s planned IPO comes amid heightened investor interest, reflecting strong market expectations for large-scale energy infrastructure projects in Africa.

However, the scale of demand also raises questions around allocation, valuation transparency, and the broader capacity of African capital markets to absorb mega industrial listings.

The project remains a symbol of Nigeria’s push toward energy self-sufficiency, but also highlights the capital-intensive nature of refining infrastructure in emerging economies.

What’s being said

Otedola described the refinery as a long-term value investment and a strategic shift in his portfolio following the sale of his power sector stake.

Dangote said investor enthusiasm had exceeded expectations, even before the official IPO launch, indicating strong confidence in the project’s outlook.

Alebiosu noted that the refinery represents more than an industrial asset, calling it a model for African development and cross-border inspiration for business leaders.

What’s next

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is expected to proceed with its IPO preparations, with a possible listing timeline set for September.

Investor allocations and final pricing structures are likely to be clarified closer to the offer launch, as demand continues to build.

Market analysts will also be watching how the listing shapes Nigeria’s capital market and energy sector investment landscape.

Bottom line

Otedola’s $100 million commitment and surging investor demand highlight growing confidence in the Dangote Refinery as a landmark industrial asset. The planned IPO is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched listings in Africa’s energy and capital markets.