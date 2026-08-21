PIND, OOPC seek community protection for Gbelebu solar mini-grid

Key Points

A 160-kilowatt battery storage solar mini-grid has been inaugurated in Gbelebu Community, Edo.

PIND and OOPC say residents must protect the facility and support its sustainability.

Stakeholders say the project is expected to improve electricity access and support economic activities.

Main Story

Residents of Gbelebu Community in Edo have been urged to take responsibility for protecting a newly commissioned solar mini-grid intended to improve electricity supply to the community.

The call was made by the Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) and Okomu Oil Palm Company (OOPC) on Thursday during the inauguration of the 160-kilowatt battery storage project.

Dr Effiong Essien, PIND’s Director of Programmes, said the facility was designed to provide households and businesses in Gbelebu with clean, reliable and affordable electricity.

He said the project was funded by OOPC under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, with PIND responsible for implementation and ETINPower Ltd. managing the facility.

Essien said PIND’s involvement had covered the development of the project concept, engagement with residents and technical training.

He noted that improved electricity supply would help reduce the community’s reliance on petrol and diesel generators and create better conditions for livelihoods and businesses.

The PIND director stressed that the value of the project would depend on how effectively the facility was managed after its inauguration.

He therefore called on residents to support its operation, participate in its management and ensure that the infrastructure was protected and maintained.

According to him, residents would also need to pay for the services provided by the facility if it was to remain sustainable.

Dr Graham Hefer, Managing Director of Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC, said the project demonstrated what could be achieved when businesses, government and development organisations worked together.

He described the inauguration as a reaffirmation of a shared commitment to development and urged residents to regard the infrastructure as their own and protect it against vandalism.

Prof. Yinka Omoregbe, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ETINPower Ltd., said the project reflected the social responsibility efforts of OOPC and PIND.

He said the facility had a 160-kilowatt storage capacity and was designed to supply electricity to the entire community.

Omoregbe also acknowledged PIND’s contribution to the implementation of the project.

The Amananawei of Gbelebu, Chief Enoch Sulubor, expressed appreciation to OOPC for the various development projects it had provided for the community.

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo also commended the organisations involved in the project.

Represented by his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, Okpebholo said the intervention was not only about electricity but also about improving livelihoods, expanding economic opportunities and enhancing residents’ quality of life.

He said the state government recognised the contribution that corporate social responsibility could make to host communities.

The Issues

Gbelebu’s new electricity infrastructure is intended to address the community’s dependence on petrol and diesel generators by providing an alternative source of power for households and businesses.

The project also raises the question of sustainability beyond its inauguration. PIND says residents will have to protect the facility, support its management and pay for the services they receive to help preserve the project over time.

What’s Being Said

“The sustainability of this facility cannot rest with OOPC, PIND or ETINPower. Its long-term success will be determined by how the community protects it, pays for the services it receives and preserves it for future generations,” — Effiong Essien

“It is a demonstration that when the private sector, government and development partners such as PIND work hand in hand, transformative change is not only possible but achievable within our lifetime.” — Graham Hefer

“I urge you all to take ownership of this infrastructure, take care of it and protect it from being vandalised. Today, it is now yours and yours forever,” — Graham Hefer

What’s Next

The immediate responsibility now shifts to the community to protect the mini-grid, support its operation and pay for the electricity services provided.

Bottom Line

The Gbelebu project provides a new electricity source for households and businesses, but its ability to deliver lasting benefits will depend on effective management, community support and protection against vandalism.