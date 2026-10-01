Ardova-Diadem consortium targets 100 CNG stations in nationwide rollout

KEY POINTS

The Ardova Plc and Diadem Energy consortium plans to construct 100 compressed natural gas refuelling sites across Nigeria within 24 months.

The infrastructure expansion follows the consortium’s agreement to acquire Powergas, a major compressed natural gas producer and virtual pipeline distributor, from Africa Infrastructure Fund I.

Executives state the initiative aims to deepen domestic gas utilisation, support commercial transport fleets, and align with national alternative energy objectives.

MAIN STORY

A consortium comprising Ardova Plc and Diadem Energy has announced plans to establish 100 compressed natural gas refuelling sites nationwide to mitigate infrastructure deficits and improve retail access for motorists.

The expansion strategy follows a formal agreement by the group to acquire Powergas from Africa Infrastructure Fund I.

Under the arrangement, integrated energy firm Ardova Plc will deploy compressed natural gas infrastructure across its extensive retail service network. The project seeks to expand gas distribution footprints across viable supply corridors, create firm offtake for associated and non-associated gas reserves, and drive flare reduction initiatives.

The transaction combines Powergas’ technical compression assets and industrial customer base with Diadem’s virtual pipeline logistics capabilities, alongside Ardova’s nationwide distribution network. Completion of the acquisition is scheduled by the end of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals, with long-term plans to scale the platform into the broader West African market.

THE ISSUES

Scaling virtual gas pipeline networks across diverse regions requires heavy capital outlay for compression equipment, transport logistics, and safety maintenance. Aligning retail fuel expansion with steady upstream gas supply is crucial to preventing capacity bottlenecks at newly established refuelling stations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Having worked closely with Powergas as its virtual-pipeline logistics partner, we have seen first-hand the transformative potential of taking natural gas beyond the conventional pipeline network. This consortium brings together every link in the gas value chain: Powergas compresses it, Diadem moves it and Ardova brings it within reach of customers across Nigeria.” – Dr George Eluwa, Chairman, Diadem Group

“Our ambition is to deliver more affordable, lower-emission energy and lower transportation costs for Nigerians, while building a gas platform with relevance far beyond Nigeria.” – Dr Abdul-Wasiu Sowami, Chairman, Ardova Plc

“Our focus now is execution: expanding compression capacity, bringing CNG into our retail network and connecting more industries and fleets to a reliable domestic energy source.”- Abiola Babatunde-Ojo, Managing Director, Ardova Plc

WHAT’S NEXT

The transaction partners will work toward finalizing regulatory clearance and closing the acquisition by the end of 2026, after which execution of the retail network expansion and compression capacity scaling will commence.

BOTTOM LINE

The Ardova-Diadem consortium is combining assets to roll out 100 compressed natural gas stations across Nigeria, leveraging Powergas’ production capacity to boost domestic clean energy distribution.