Belema traditional leadership rejects purported power of attorney to Ekulama Flame

Key Points

Belema traditional leadership says a purported power of attorney authorising Ekulama Flame Nigeria Ltd. to represent the community is invalid.

The community says its recognised traditional leadership structures did not participate in or approve the document allegedly executed on June 16.

The traditional ruler has warned companies, government agencies and contractors against dealing with unauthorised representatives on community matters.

Main Story

The traditional leadership of Belema Community in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers has rejected a purported power of attorney allegedly authorising Ekulama Flame Nigeria Ltd. to represent the community.

The Amanyanobo of Belema, Dr Anyanate Kio, disclosed this at a news conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Kio read a communique endorsed by the Council of Chiefs, secretary, women leaders and members of the Community Development Committee, stating that the document did not have the backing of the community’s recognised leadership.

He said the power of attorney was allegedly executed on June 16 by Chief Kruma Eleki and Chief Wapakabuere Egbelekro.

According to Kio, the traditional ruler, accredited Council of Chiefs and other recognised leadership structures were not involved in the process and did not give their consent or authorisation.

He described the purported power of attorney as invalid, saying it could not confer authority over Belema’s lands, territories, resources, rights, interests or leadership structures.

Kio also disputed the document’s description of the location of two facilities in the community, saying Belema Flow Station and Belema Gas Station were situated within Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 and not OML 55 as allegedly stated by the purported donors.

He said OML 25 was responsible for petroleum exploration, production and storage but had no authority over Belema’s traditional governance, ownership or administrative structure.

Kio maintained that authority over the community’s affairs remained with its traditional leadership and accredited representatives and could not be transferred to a third party without the community’s consent.

He said provisions in the disputed power of attorney purporting to authorise Ekulama Flame Nigeria Ltd. to negotiate or receive royalties, compensation, employment opportunities or community development benefits were invalid.

The traditional ruler warned that any agreement, payment, compensation, Memorandum of Understanding, Community Development Agreement, royalty arrangement or other transaction based on the disputed document would be challenged through lawful means.

He urged oil and gas companies, government agencies, contractors and other stakeholders to conduct business concerning Belema and its satellite settlements through the community’s lawful traditional leadership or authorised representatives.

Kio said Belema had a duly installed traditional ruler who had completed the required traditional processes and whose position had not been legally challenged.

He cautioned individuals and organisations against relying on social media or public announcements to determine the traditional ownership or leadership of the community.

Kio said the community had consequently placed Renaissance Africa Energy Company, Nucros Exploration and Production, Belema Oil Producing, Donor Spectra, government agencies and contractors on notice.

He added that the community had also notified the Rivers Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Commissioner of Police, Director of the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Armed Forces of its position.

The Issues

The central issue raised by the community is whether the purported power of attorney was authorised by Belema’s recognised traditional and community leadership.

The community’s position is that authority over its lands, resources, rights, interests and leadership structures cannot be transferred to a third party without its consent.

Kio has also disputed the document’s reference to OML 55, maintaining that Belema Flow Station and Belema Gas Station are located within OML 25.

What’s Being Said

“The purported power of attorney is invalid and cannot confer authority over Belema’s lands, territories, resources, rights, interests or leadership structures.” — Anyanate Kio

“OML 25 is responsible for petroleum exploration, production and storage but has no authority over Belema’s traditional governance, ownership or administrative structure.” — Anyanate Kio

“The community’s traditional leadership and accredited representatives retain authority over its affairs.” — Anyanate Kio

“Belema community has a duly installed traditional ruler who has fulfilled the required traditional processes and whose position has not been legally challenged.” — Anyanate Kio

“Consequently, individuals and organisations are cautioned against using social media or public announcements to determine the traditional ownership or leadership of the community.” — Anyanate Kio

What’s Next

According to Kio, any agreement, payment, compensation, Memorandum of Understanding, Community Development Agreement, royalty arrangement or other transaction based on the disputed power of attorney would be challenged through lawful means.

The community has also notified relevant government and security authorities, as well as companies and contractors, of its position.

Bottom Line

Belema’s traditional leadership disputes the authority of the purported power of attorney and says dealings concerning the community should be conducted through its lawful traditional leadership or authorised representatives.