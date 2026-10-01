Finance report finds that Iran’s disappearing oil is becoming everyone’s problem

KEY POINTS

A recent Yahoo Finance report by Natalia Katona highlights that Iranian crude exports have ground to a halt following expired shipping waivers and tightened blockades.

Independent Chinese refiners are scrambling to secure expensive alternative supplies from Brazil, Guyana, and Russia as domestic demand recovers.

The analysis warns that Tehran’s inability to export its own oil while neighboring shipments move freely through the Strait of Hormuz increases the risk of regional supply disruptions.

MAIN STORY

Iranian crude oil is vanishing from international markets precisely as China’s crude demand begins to recover, according to a report by Yahoo Finance. Authored by Natalia Katona, the report outlines how the disappearance of a supplier that previously sustained independent refiners through economic and geopolitical crises is forcing buyers to compete for costlier alternatives.

While the immediate pressure hits Chinese independent refiners hardest, the ripple effects tighten global supplies and heighten security risks around the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, Iranian shipments became vital to Chinese buyers following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024 and subsequent conflicts in early 2025, with China absorbing an average of 1.4 million barrels per day through 2025. Although a United States blockade in April severely restricted outgoing cargoes from Kharg Island, shipments were temporarily sustained by a vast floating stockpile of roughly 160 million barrels stationed across Asian waters.

That buffer has rapidly depleted. The Yahoo Finance analysis points out that floating storage has dropped to approximately 86 million barrels, with over a quarter trapped inside the Persian Gulf. Arrivals in China slumped to 475,000 barrels per day in September, with deliveries ceasing entirely after September 26 as onshore storage tanks filled to 60 per cent capacity. With export terminals inactive, Tehran faces mounting pressure to cut domestic production from its pre-crisis level of 3.2 million barrels per day.

For China’s independent refiners in Shandong province, who rely on discounted sanctioned barrels for roughly a fifth of the country’s crude imports, the report reveals that the supply cutoff removes a core pillar of their operations. The report indicates that refiners in ports such as Qingdao and Dongying have been forced to cut throughputs and seek expensive replacements from West Africa, South America, and the Middle East, coinciding with record freight rates for very large crude carriers.

Although the Chinese government issued an additional 28.05 million tonnes of import quotas in late September to lift annual allowances to 257 million tonnes, the publication notes that the authorization does little to physically increase or cheapen available barrels.

The financial analysis also disclosed that increased competition has also driven up prices for alternative grades, pushing Russian ESPO differentials to record premiums and forcing independents to bid against state-owned buyers. As China’s seaborne crude imports tick upward from August lows, replacing missing Iranian volumes places additional strain on global markets.

THE ISSUES

The loss of discounted Iranian crude forces independent refiners to acquire expensive long-haul alternatives, raising operational costs across Shandong’s refining sector. Persistent export restrictions while neighboring oil flows freely through the Strait of Hormuz create strong economic incentives for Tehran to disrupt regional shipping lanes.

WHAT’S NEXT

Market participants will monitor whether tightening export revenues and mounting storage constraints prompt Iran to alter its stance regarding shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Yahoo Finance assessment.

BOTTOM LINE

As outlined in the Yahoo Finance report by Natalia Katona, the disappearance of Iranian oil is restricting supply for Chinese independent refiners and driving up global acquisition costs, creating heightened vulnerability for maritime trade in the Gulf.