KEY POINTS

A national poll shows that a vast majority of Americans favor requiring artificial intelligence firms to meet independent safety benchmarks, even if development slows down.

The survey, published by Quinnipiac University, highlights widespread public anxiety regarding potential existential threats and day-to-day harms.

The findings coincide with a White House agreement allowing tech executives to implement voluntary self-policing measures instead of statutory federal rules.

MAIN STORY

A substantial majority of Americans support mandating independent safety standards for artificial intelligence companies, according to survey findings released by Quinnipiac University.

The poll indicates that 86 per cent of respondents back independent oversight requirements, prioritizing risk mitigation over rapid technological advancement.

The findings emerge amid mounting global concern over the societal and security implications of automated systems. The data shows that 73 per cent of participants harbor concerns that future iterations of the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity.

Furthermore, 53 per cent expressed belief that artificial intelligence will create more harm than benefit in daily routines. Public skepticism also extends toward industry leadership, with 74 per cent of respondents reporting little or no trust in the heads of technology firms.

The survey results follow an administration announcement detailing an agreement with Silicon Valley executives centered on self-regulatory practices. Rather than establishing formal federal legislation, the framework relies on voluntary compliance, including third-party model assessments and internal corporate controls.

However, recent security breaches, such as high-profile digital intrusions involving automated agent swarms, have intensified scrutiny on hands-off oversight approaches and prompted calls from industry figures for stricter compliance measures.

THE ISSUES

Voluntary self-regulation by technology firms often lacks binding enforcement mechanisms, creating friction between corporate growth objectives and public safety demands. Rapid scaling of advanced models without standardized external verification heightens systemic vulnerability to security breaches and malicious exploitation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“More people expect AI to do more harm than good in their day-to-day lives, and while there are significant concerns about future AI threatening humans, Americans are much more worried about AI being used by people to do harm to others.”

Brian O’Neill, Associate Dean, School of Computing and Engineering, Quinnipiac University

WHAT’S NEXT

Lawmakers and industry stakeholders will face mounting pressure to reconcile public demand for stringent regulatory guardrails with the voluntary compliance framework currently favored by executive leadership.

BOTTOM LINE

Public opinion heavily favors rigorous, independent oversight for artificial intelligence developers, highlighting a sharp divergence between consumer safety expectations and current self-regulatory policies.