Katsina approves solar power project targeting public facilities

KEY POINTS

The Katsina State Government has approved a 20-megawatt solar power project covering 11 critical public facilities to lower energy spending.

Officials project that the renewable energy intervention will save the state approximately N7 billion within three and a half years.

The State Executive Council also approved youth allowances, grassroots sports tournaments, school infrastructure, and road maintenance equipment.

MAIN STORY

The Katsina State Government has approved a 20-megawatt solar power project for 11 critical public facilities, a move officials project will save the state about N7 billion. Governor Dikko Radda disclosed the development during the 17th regular meeting of the State Executive Council.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Special Adviser to the governor on Power and Energy, Dr Hafiz Ahmed, stated that the council approved the procurement and installation of Balance-of-System accessories for Solar PV Inverter and Battery Energy Storage Systems.

The targeted locations include Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, three waterworks and a booster station, General Amadi Rimi Hospital, Turai Yar’Adua Maternity Hospital, the State House of Assembly, and the State High Court.

According to Ahmed, these 11 establishments account for 93.4 per cent of the state government’s total electricity expenditure. He noted that the funds otherwise spent on grid electricity and diesel generators could match the total investment in the intervention within three and a half years.

He added that while the administration inherited zero megawatts of local generation capacity, the state has now achieved more than 30 megawatts, with a target of 70 megawatts by 2031 under an Integrated Resource Plan developed with Power Africa.

Beyond energy, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Surajo Yazeed-Abukur, announced that the council approved a monthly allowance of N10,000 for 2,500 youths to support their income. The council also approved the maiden Katsina State Inter-Wards Grassroots Football Tournament to promote sports and youth engagement.

Additional approvals covered education, healthcare, and rural infrastructure. The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Suleiman-Jibia, stated that the council authorized external works at Special Model Secondary Schools in Jikamshi and Dumurkul, alongside teacher training recommendations.

The Permanent Secretary for Transport, Works and Housing, Umar Samaila-Rugoji, announced the procurement of a brand-new Caterpillar asphalt paver for the state roads maintenance agency and motorcycles for all 34 local government areas to improve access to rural locations. Furthermore, the Commissioner for Health, Musa Adamu-Funtua, confirmed approvals for hospital renovations and expansions in Jibia, Batsari, Ingawa, and Bindawa, as well as doctors’ quarters at the General Hospital in Katsina.

THE ISSUES

Sustaining large-scale solar installations across multiple public institutions requires dedicated long-term maintenance budgets and technical support. Expanding rural accessibility through localized equipment distribution relies heavily on continuous security provisions across remote local government areas.

WHAT’S NEXT

The state will proceed with procuring and installing solar PV inverter and battery energy storage accessories across the 11 designated public facilities. Authorities will also roll out the approved youth allowances, grassroots football tournament, road maintenance equipment, and healthcare facility renovations.

BOTTOM LINE

The Katsina State Executive Council approved wide-ranging infrastructure and social welfare projects, anchored by a major solar power initiative projected to significantly reduce government energy spending.