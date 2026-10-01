Gold holds steady as cooler inflation eases rate hike expectations

KEY POINTS

Gold prices held steady around $4,155 an ounce after softer United States inflation figures lowered market expectations for an immediate interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The personal consumption expenditure price index excluding food and energy rose a less-than-expected 0.2 per cent in August, providing brief relief to the precious metal following a sharp September decline.

Elevated long-dated Treasury yields, driven by resilient consumer spending and rising government debt concerns, continue to cap major upside movements for non-yielding bullion.

MAIN STORY

Gold opened the month holding steady near $4,155 an ounce following a 0.6 per cent decline in the previous session. The stabilization follows the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred underlying inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditure price index excluding food and energy, which rose by a milder-than-expected 0.2 per cent in August alongside downward revisions to prior figures.

The cooler inflation print prompted traders to scale back expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike at the upcoming October meeting, lowering the implied probability to around 34 per cent from nearly 70 per cent earlier in the week. This shift followed robust consumer spending data showing activity expanding at its fastest pace in over a year, which initially pushed long-dated Treasury yields to multi-decade highs.

Despite temporary support from the softer inflation reading, elevated yields and lingering monetary tightening risks leave bullion vulnerable to renewed selling pressure. Gold previously suffered a 6 per cent drop in September, its worst monthly performance since June, pressured by the central bank’s policy tightening and mounting term premiums driven by government deficit concerns.

Markets are now pivoting focus toward upcoming employment reports for further direction on the interest rate outlook.

THE ISSUES

Sustained multi-decade highs in government bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, keeping a lid on rapid price recoveries. Persistent fiscal deficit concerns and shifting expectations surrounding the trajectory of monetary policy introduce high volatility across precious metal markets.

WHAT’S NEXT

Traders and institutional analysts will closely monitor upcoming United States employment data releases to gauge labor market strength and anticipate the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves.

BOTTOM LINE

Gold prices are maintaining ground near $4,155 an ounce as cooling consumer inflation counterbalances ongoing headwinds from multi-decade high Treasury yields.